Key Takeaways Thomas Tuchel is in talks to become the next England head coach, possibly replacing Gareth Southgate permanently.

Tuchel faces a crucial decision regarding taking the helm at Old Trafford or leading England's promising squad.

Tuchel's potential formations for England, including 4-2-3-1 and 4-1-4-1, will see fans divided over his suitability for the job.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly 'negotiating' with the FA about taking over as the next England head coach. The former Chelsea manager, who guided the Blues to a Champions League triumph in the 2020/21 season, is said to be the frontrunner to replace Gareth Southgate permanently, with Lee Carsley possibly returning to lead the under-21s.

Carsley's tenure hit a low point with a 2-1 loss to Greece on Thursday, prompting the FA to consider bringing in a more seasoned coach to maximise the potential of England’s golden generation of talent. Rumour has it that it's a two-horse race for Tuchel’s services, with Manchester United also vying for the German tactician, should Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team move swiftly to secure him.

Related 14 Managers Who Could Replace Gareth Southgate For England [Ranked] Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter could be options to replace Gareth Southgate following his England resignation after Euro 2024.

At 51, Thomas Tuchel faces a monumental decision in the coming weeks that could define the next chapter of his illustrious career. Fresh off his stint at Bayern Munich, the tactical mastermind will be eager to further cement his status as one of football’s best managers. Yet, the choice ahead may feel like a balancing act - between the chaos of Old Trafford, where talent has too often gone to waste, and the opportunity to manage an England side that has reached the last two European Championship finals.

However, as tricky as this decision may seem, it could pale in comparison to the selection dilemmas he may face when assembling a squad brimming with English talent. For all parties involved, there's an undeniable sense of excitement, and by examining how Tuchel has structured his teams in the past, early predictions can be made about what to expect if he does indeed take the helm at the home of football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel record a points-per-game average of 2.08 while at Chelsea. Only Antonio Conte, Roberto Di Matteo, Jose Mourinho, Avram Grant and Guus Hiddink have managed a higher average.

Option One: 4-2-3-1

Cole Palmer could thrive but Phil Foden forced out wide

One of the most contentious issues during Gareth Southgate's tenure was the role of Phil Foden. By the conclusion of Euro 2024, there was a consensus among fans and pundits alike that the Manchester City star - who was named last season's Premier League Player of the Season - thrived best when deployed centrally.

Yet, with a wealth of talent in the current golden generation, compromises are inevitable. During his time at Bayern Munich, Tuchel frequently positioned Jamal Musiala on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Given the striking similarities in their playing styles, it seems like a seamless transition for the German coach to adapt Foden into a similar role, should he take the reins of the national team.

If anyone can unlock Phil Foden's full potential, it's Tuchel. Meanwhile, there shouldn't be too many concerns elsewhere in the lineup. Cole Palmer steps into the central role after recently being crowned England's Player of the Year, while Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane are all likely to keep their customary positions. If Tuchel decides to implement his Bayern setup, Kane will continue to shine upon a swift reunion, having become the fastest player to reach 30 Bundesliga goals last season.

There's also not too many changes in defence, with the German frequently deploying a ball-playing centre-back alongside someone with a more no-nonsense approach. That should see Harry Maguire partner John Stones, while Rico Lewis and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain as the full-backs.

Related Every England Men’s Player of the Year Award Winner Since 2003 Cole Palmer is the 13th person to win England's Senior Men's Player of the Year award.

Option Two: 3-4-2-1

Alexander-Arnold comes into his own, Saka used on the left

During his time at Chelsea, Tuchel took great pride in deploying a high-press, attacking style of play. This approach was exemplified by his preference for a daring 3-4-2-1 formation, where his wing-backs pushed up the pitch alongside the attacking midfielders, effectively transforming the setup into a 3-2-4-1 shape when in possession.

For England fans who have grown weary of cautious tactics dominated by a defensive mindset, this formation could be a game-changer. What makes it even more promising is that it allows all the star players to shine. Bukayo Saka has demonstrated his ability to effectively run the left flank, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will have the freedom to roam and create on the opposite side, just as he does weekly for Liverpool.

The only potential issue lies in having both Phil Foden and Cole Palmer occupy the central attacking roles, which would require Jude Bellingham to drop deeper into a more pivot-like position, similar to how Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho would partner N'Golo Kante. However, the beauty of this formation lies in its fluidity. With the expected gegenpressing and relentless work ethic from his players, everyone will be required to contribute to both attacking and defending as a cohesive unit. This could be the system that finally puts an end to the 58-year trophy drought. After all, it was this very approach that secured Chelsea their second Champions League title just six months into Tuchel’s tenure.

Such is the cohesive nature of this system, Tuchel often prefers centre-backs who can break the lines. Of course, Maguire and Stones have long been integral to their nation, and so they are likely to keep their places. An addition alongside them, though, could be Levi Colwill. A member of Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion team from a couple seasons ago, Colwill proved well-equipped at making advances forward, and with Tuchel also often neglecting central defenders who lack a sizeable presence, this could, rather unfairly, rule Marc Guehi out of reckoning.

Related Gegenpressing explained: Origins of famous soccer tactic Explaining the origins of gegenpressing, including Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Option Three: 4-1-4-1

Tuchel's Dortmund tactic places less importance on big name players

Football may seem straightforward: assemble the best players, coach them within a system, and watch them clinch trophies. However, simply cramming all the big names into a starting lineup doesn’t guarantee success. This lesson was painfully learned by Southgate and his skeptics over the summer, as the former Crystal Palace defender struggled to integrate all his top talents into one cohesive unit.

At Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel focused on merit rather than reputation when selecting players. While a 4-1-4-1 formation might evoke memories of the conservative styles employed by Southgate and Roy Hodgson - approaches that frustrated fans - Tuchel has earned a reputation for his exceptional in-game management and knack for guiding teams through extended cup runs.

Thus, while a system that sidelines both Foden and Palmer may not be well-received by the hopefuls at Wembley, patience and faith in the process will be essential. In this framework, Saka and Anthony Gordon will be charged with injecting pace from deeper positions, while Bellingham will enjoy the freedom to push forward and create opportunities.

It's important to note, however, that in matches where the Three Lions are anticipated to take control, Kobbie Mainoo might make way for one of those sidelined players. This mirrors Dortmund's approach, where midfielders like Mario Gotze and Shinji Kagawa often abandoned their defensive responsibilities to press forward in games against those lower in the Bundesliga table.