Highlights Jayson Tatum has evolved into a two-way powerhouse, steering the Celtics to the Finals with elite defense, facilitating skills, and strong leadership.

Tatum's diverse impact shines through versatile defending, precise screening, consistent rebounding, and unselfish leadership on the court.

Boston's success hinges on Tatum embracing a multifaceted role, contributing beyond scoring with playmaking, defense, and team-oriented play.

As the Boston Celtics have played dominant basketball this season, Jayson Tatum has adjusted his game to become one of the most unique superstars in the sport.

Formerly in more of a traditional two-way wing role, Tatum starred on several successful Celtics squads as the lead offensive creator and a stout positional defender. But this year, he’s expanded the breadth of his impact to elevate Boston to historic success as they currently sit just two games away from winning the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 26-year-old's evolution into such a multi-faceted difference maker has allowed him to continue to lead Boston through the NBA playoffs despite some shooting struggles.

Tatum’s Scoring Stats Throughout This Season Season Segment PPG 2P% 3P% Regular Season 26.9 54.2% 37.6% Eastern Conference Postseason 26.0 52.0% 29.0% NBA Finals 17.0 33.3% 28.6%

Even with shaky shot-making, Tatum has been able to follow up their 64-win regular season by leading the Celtics to a fourteen-and-two playoff record, even with Kristaps Porzingis playing just four postseason games thus far. Amidst Boston’s current nine-game win streak, here are five ways through which Tatum has quietly impacted games.

Versatile Defending

Since he entered the league in 2017, Tatum has always been an impactful wing defender. He’s always been able to rely on his 6-foot-9 frame, 6-foot-11 wingspan, quick feet, and shrewd instincts to serve as a grueling on-ball defender and disruptive off-ball defender.

However, this value was immediately overshadowed by the former Duke Blue Devil’s smooth handle, footwork, and shot-making ability. As he’s gained more muscle and experience, Tatum’s development into a truly elite defensive player has also been outshined by his growth as an offensive creator, but the value he brings as a versatile defensive stopper cannot be understated.

Defensively, Tatum can do it all, but his calling card is his proficiency as a defender in isolation against all positions. He brings both the range and quickness to check guards and wings as well as the length and strength to battle with big men. Boston has weaponized this versatility by stationing Tatum on opponents’ centers, whether that be the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen, the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner, and now both of Dallas’ featured centers.

This has allowed them to stagnate opposing offenses’ primary pick-and-roll attack by switching Tatum onto ball handlers. He brings a unique one-through-five defensive ability, able to thrive on these ball-handlers while also standing his ground when guarding these big men. This utilization of Tatum has been the centerpiece of Boston’s fourth-ranked defense this postseason, also bringing value by allowing Al Horford and Porzingis to roam off of wings as a backline rim protector rather than be forced to guard the pick-and-roll all game.

Celtics Defensive Success This Postseason Stat Rank DRTG 4 Opponent eFG% 8 Opponent TOV% 7 Opponent FT Rate 1

Facilitating

With 12 assists in Boston’s Game 2 victory, Tatum had perhaps the loudest playmaking game of his career. Still, the impact of his facilitation on the Celtics’ offense was understated by its corresponding box score metric, as it has been all season. He has fueled Boston’s attack through his ability to command help defense and his ensuing expertise and willingness and passer.

Tatum is the head of the snake of the Celtics’ top-ranked offense, capitalizing on loaded-up defenses with impressive skip passes to the perimeter and sleek feeds on the interior. In the Finals thus far, Dallas has been intentional in showing bodies to Tatum on his drives, so he’s continually been beating the first level of defense, drawing help, and dishing to teammates. As a result, he has engineered a sustainable offensive attack, racking up assist numbers and allowing teammates to feast on easy looks off of his passes. His assist numbers have climbed throughout Boston's run this year.

Tatum’s Assist Numbers Throughout This Season Season Segment APG Potential AST Per Game Regular Season 4.9 8.9 Eastern Conference Postseason 5.9 9.8 NBA Finals 8.5 13.5

Screening

Screen-setting may seem like a negligible niche skill, but since the dawn of the sport, screening has been the foundation of basketball actions. Nearly every offensive set involves at least one screen being set; a good screen has always been the leading way to put defenders in a bind. Consequently, quality screen-setting is a staple of good NBA offense. For Miami, Bam Adebayo’s screening ability has been the backbone of their offense throughout their deep playoff runs in recent seasons.

On the Celtics, Tatum stars as the team’s best screener, utilizing his strong frame and broad shoulders to set physical picks and generate separation. What truly makes Tatum such an impactful screener, though, is the gravity he carries with him. Given his abilities as a scorer and playmaker from all over the floor, defenses must account for his ability to pop out for three, roll to the basket, or attack a switch.

That’s been an unsolvable puzzle for opposing defenses all year long, and key in the success of teammates such as Derrick White, who is often the beneficiary of Tatum screens. Not every star displays this quality and willingness as a screener to help the team’s offense function as a unit and allow teammates to catch a rhythm.

Celtics’ On/Off ORTG This Postseason Player On/Off ORTG Difference Jayson Tatum +13.0 Al Horford +9.6 Jrue Holiday +5.5 Jaylen Brown -7.8 Derrick White -11.3

Rebounding

This postseason, Boston has boasted the third-best defensive rebounding percentage in the league. Leading the way for them has been none other than Tatum. He has led the Celtics in rebounds per game, averaging 10.3 per contest. He’s amassed double-digit rebounds in all but four of his 16 appearances.

Tatum’s commitment to crashing the defensive boards has been instrumental to the Celtics’ defensive success. Not only has it helped finish defensive possessions and limit second-chance points, but this success has been crucial in his efforts guarding opposing teams’ centers. Not only has he held up against their physicality as scorers, but Tatum has also kept these big men off of the glass. Often a tough task for smaller defenders of centers, Tatum’s success in this area has allowed Boston to fully unlock and reap the benefits of their defensive approach.

Celtics’ On/Off Opponent ORB% This Postseason Player On/Off Opponent ORB% Difference Jayson Tatum -5.5% Jrue Holiday -1.6% Derrick White -1.5% Al Horford -0.6% Jaylen Brown +5.0%

Leadership

Crediting a star NBA player for his leadership seems cliché, and it’s something that’s hard to evaluate. That being said, Tatum’s leadership for this Celtics squad can be measured by his on-court actions.

On the floor, Tatum leads by example; he sets the high standard of execution, effort, and unselfishness for Boston. He has averaged over 30 points per game across a season, he has set the record for most points ever in a Game 7, and he has made three straight All-NBA First Teams. In the Celtics' storied franchise history, littered with all-time greats, Tatum holds three of the ten best individual scoring performances ever already.

Highest Scoring Individual Performances in Celtics Playoff History Player Points Year John Havlicek 54 1973 Isaiah Thomas 53 2017 Jayson Tatum 51 2023 Ray Allen 51 2009 Sam Jones 51 1967 Jayson Tatum 50 2021 Bob Cousy 50 1953 Sam Jones 47 1963 Jayson Tatum 46 2022 Paul Pierce 46 2002

Given his offensive standing as one of the league’s most potent forces, Tatum doesn’t have to cater his game to a system or give his all on defense. After all, it’s understandable if a player of his caliber demands the ball on offense or conserves his energy on defense; this is the case for many of the NBA’s other top players. However, Tatum isn’t like other superstars. He plays unselfishly and gives his all defensively. When a team’s superstar plays this brand of basketball, it sets the standard for every other player on the roster, which has played an integral part in Boston’s dominance on both ends of the floor.

Throughout these facets of the game, Tatum impacts the highest level of basketball in a way unlike any other player. He’ll have to channel this impact for two more wins to lead his Celtics to their highly-coveted eighteenth championship banner.