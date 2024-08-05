Highlights Liverpool are yet to make any new signings this summer.

New manager Arne Slot has been unable to integrate his own players and has been left with the stars of the previous regime.

Three world-class line ups could still be fielded with the current squad.

It hasn't been the sort of summer Liverpool fans may have expected when Arne Slot was announced as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp. Coming in after one of the most legendary tenures in the club's history was always going to put pressure on the Dutchman, but many would've assumed that the former Feyenoord boss would be backed in the transfer market to rebuild the Reds in his own image.

As of right now, not a single senior arrival has come through the doors, and Slot has been left with the same squad that came third in the Premier League last season. However, with the versatility and squad depth already at his disposal, the 45-year-old may already have a team ready to challenge for top honours once again.

Related Who is Liverpool Manager Arne Slot An in-depth look at the tactical approach of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool successor Arne Slot.

4-2-3-1

A high-pressing system would suit this formation

Pressing high up the pitch has become a new necessity in football, and with this XI, Slot would guarantee his players would implement this plan. Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and no matter who is ahead of him, it is unfathomable to think he won't remain one of the first names on the team sheet. Three out of four of the backline are also cemented in their positions, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson among the best in their positions too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Robertson are in the top 10 most used players of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reign.

Ibrahima Konate is less assured of his place, but the Frenchman is likely the strongest candidate to start alongside his captain. In midfield, it could be a big year for Ryan Gravenberch, as the former Bayern Munich youngster could be ready to form a strong partnership alongside Alexis Mac Allister. They would anchor Dominik Szoboszlai, who will look to be given more creative freedom further up the pitch.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez were earmarked as two players that the new manager wanted to build around. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo will be hoping that his Golden Boot form at Euro 2024 can lead to a breakthrough season in English football.

Related Liverpool's 2024-25 Squad Depth Shows 4 Key Areas Must be Addressed Arne Slot has inherited a world-class team at Liverpool but there are a few areas where the squad could be slightly deeper.

4-3-3

Youngsters Quansah and Elliot could cement themselves in the team

Slot has been honest about the fact that it has been difficult to find players of the right profile to bring to the club this summer, saying:

"The bar is really high for new signings because we have so many good players. ‘It is not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then ask, 'Is he available?' Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it is not always easy to find a player who can help us but Richard [Hughes, sporting director] is working hard on it and let's see what comes from this."

Should nobody come through the door, it may make sense to utilise the same system Klopp's stars have gotten used to in recent years. No new signings would also make more room for some of Liverpool's promising youngsters to fulfill their potential. Jarell Quansah was called up to England's Euro 2024 preliminary squad after a breakthrough season. Although he didn't make the final 26, it is a sign of things to come.

Related Leny Yoro & Jarell Quansah's 2023/24 Stats Compared There is one clear winner while things are still too early to foresee.

Harvey Elliot is also a name that Liverpool fans have high hopes for and, after being carefully managed since he joined the club in 2019, the former Fulham youngster will be hoping to make a statement in the early part of the season.

A 4-3-3 formation would also require a deeper sitting midfielder, with Wataru Endo fitting the bill. There could also be a fresh start for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota up top, provided they can stay fit and remain consistent.

4-2-4

Two strikers could make a return for the first time since Suarez and Sturridge

They say that the best form of defence is attack, and that might be exactly what the Dutch manager goes for if he looks to make the most out of his exciting attacking talent. This could mean seeing Jota and Nunez line up alongside one another down the middle, with Diaz and Salah flanking the duo on either side.

This would lead to another new partnership in midfield between Mac Allister and Curtis Jones. The academy graduate was yet another name that was in the 30-man prelim squad for Gareth Southgate ahead of the European Championships.

Related Liverpool 2024/25 Season - Odds and Predictions Arne Slot will be looking for a big first season in charge at Anfield.

With just two years left on his current deal, it could be make-or-break time for Jones at Liverpool. If he can't hold down a starting spot, a move could be on the horizon as the Reds may look to cash in on the Englishman as he heads into the final year of his deal.