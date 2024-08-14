Highlights Paul George's elite defensive skills will make a significant impact on Philadelphia's defensive outlook.

As a high-level creator, George will take pressure off Embiid and Maxey, enhancing the Sixers' offense.

George's exceptional shooting abilities will provide a significant boost to Philadelphia's perimeter threat and overall firepower.

Heading into the 2024 offseason, Paul George looked to be one of the biggest names on the free agent market.

George and the Los Angeles Clippers didn't end up reaching a contract extension agreement, so it appeared he could end up signing elsewhere by way of free agency.

George ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $211.6 million max deal, with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Looking at the coming season, he should make Philadelphia a tough out in the Eastern Conference, with the others in the fold. To that point, here are three key ways George should boost Philadelphia's chances.

1 George's Defensive Impact

George is still an elite defender

George is getting up there at 34, and he's well seasoned at this point. But, he's still a really effective defensive player.

He's long been one of the game's standout defenders, where his combination of functional athleticism, length and versatility lead to him making execution difficult for opponents. His frame, recovery ability to contest and strength enable him to guard a number of different archetypes.

George's measurables help him win in his share of matchups on-ball, which should make a difference to Philadelphia's defensive outlook, for one. And George's length and IQ could help in the 76ers being more multiple with their lineups.

Along with that, though, George's off-ball impact should help the Sixers in their team's defensive efforts.

George has a terrific feel for diagnosing what opposing playmakers are aiming to do, and George can rack up steals and deflections from that intuition, and his 6-foot-11 wingspan.

George's 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stats STL 1.5 STL% 2.2 DEFLECTIONS 3.0 TRB 5.2

He's averaged 1.5 steals per outing over the last four seasons, and in the last two years, he's had 3.0 and 3.6 deflections per game, per NBA.com's hustle data. His production in those metrics has been there consistently, and George's presence in passing lanes deters passes, and can make ball-swings and entry feeds much harder when he's lurking in set defense.

With the defensive contributions he can still provide, George could have a big effect on Philadelphia's defense in 2024-25, and in coming seasons.

2 George Gives Philadelphia Another High-Level Creator

George's on-ball skill set speaks for itself

Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

George is an awesome catch-and-shoot player, and he should fit in tremendously in that way. But, he's still a high-level creation presence, and that should take some pressure off of Joel Embiid and/or Tyrese Maxey .

George is still more than capable of taking over games as a creator, and that will make the 76ers harder to account for in settled offense and in transition. Over his last two seasons, he's had 23.1 points and 4.2 assists per contest, and has had a true shooting rate of 60.1 percent.

George, who is a nine-time All-Star, has proven himself for years to be a big-time scoring threat at all three levels. With his overall touch, ability to separate with his handle, length and change-of-pace, he's a difficult cover.

He will give the 76ers an added pull-up threat, and he can connect on floaters. Plus, he's still an impactful driver that can get to the basket and finish through contact, still above the rim at times, and his body control is elite. And defending George without fouling is always easier said than done when he puts the ball on the deck.

Philadelphia should be able to play through George for stretches, and with him being a viable playmaking option as well, his on-ball skill set should give the Sixers a higher offensive ceiling.

3 George Provides A Sizable Shooting Boost

George is a flamethrower, and his off-ball abilities should be crucial for Philadelphia

George is one of the game's top shooting forwards, and has been for years.

He connected on 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts last year, and has shot 39.7 percent from three over the last five seasons with the Clippers.

George will give Philadelphia a heck of a perimeter off-ball threat for ball-swing and off-movement looks. He shot a scorching 45.4 percent on catch-and-shoot three-point tries last year, per NBA.com's shot tracking data. That mark was 38.4 percent in the prior season.

George's 2023-24 Shooting Averages Category Stats PTS 22.6 3PT% 41.3% 3PM/3PA 3.3/7.9 TOTAL 3PM 243 CATCH-AND-SHOOT PTS 6.6

George is a polished perimeter shooter, and he'll give the 76ers more firepower in that aspect right away, and he's such a dangerous off-ball player. Whether it's finishing ball-swing exchanges as a spot-up player, or from firing off of a variety of off-ball screens as a movement threat, George has proven himself to be a knockdown shooter defenses have to account for at all times.

The Sixers should benefit immediately from the off-ball reputation George has, and Nick Nurse and company should be able to weaponize George in that way more and more as George gradually gets more acclimated to his new club.

With George's perimeter shooting out there for extended stretches, that should make life easier for Embiid and Maxey as such well-rounded offensive players, and George could help Philadelphia's role players as well.

George will be one of the 76ers' top threats in his own right, but this season and/or looking onward, one could foresee him being utilized more and more as an off-ball presence, which could also potentially preserve him health-wise over the course of seasons.

Now, time will tell if George helps the Sixers advance further in the playoffs. Going into the 2024-25 campaign, though, his fit would appear to be great with his new squad, which has quite the Big Three, at least on paper.