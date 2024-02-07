Highlights WWE could appease fans by making the WrestleMania main event a triple threat match with Cody Rhodes joining The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Another option is to have Reigns face The Rock and Cody on separate nights, satisfying both fan bases.

Another potential route would be to have Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, setting up a non-title match between The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania.

The 2nd of February edition of Friday Night SmackDown had significant ramifications for WrestleMania. Heading into the show, it was expected that 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes would declare which champion he’d choose to face at the Show of Shows this April, but the segment didn’t quite go as many had expected.

Rather than setting up a WrestleMania rematch with Roman Reigns to right the wrong of last year, Cody shocked viewers by stating that he wouldn’t go after The Tribal Chief in Philadelphia, bringing out The Rock to do so instead. This caused a major uproar online, as the way in which Rhodes’ story was seemingly pushed aside meant that fans of The American Nightmare took to social media to express their disappointment in the match between Rock and Roman.

So, let GIVEMESPORT take you through seven ways in which WWE could respond to the criticism and get fans back on its side.

They could make the Mania main event a triple threat match

Cody could be added and face both The Rock and Reigns

It seems as if the easiest thing WWE could do to appease fan pressure while not upsetting the newest member of its board of directors is to do a triple threat match. It’s reported that The Rock’s showdown with Reigns at WrestleMania was included as part of his deal to rejoin the company in an executive role, so it’s unlikely that he backs out altogether in response to the fans’ collective outrage, but there’s no reason why Cody couldn’t use his Rumble title shot to join the match he set up between Roman and Rock.

Plus, WWE then has more options for the match itself. If Reigns is to lose the title, it’s possible they could have him be defeated without taking the fall, as Cody could pin Rock or vice versa. Of course, it’s more impactful if Roman is pinned for his title, but the addition of Cody only adds to the intrigue of who might win in a star-studded match.

Roman wrestles on both nights of WrestleMania

Reigns could face The Rock and Cody on separate nights

Alternatively, rather than have a triple threat, WWE could satisfy both fans of Rock and fans of Cody by having them each get their one-on-one match with The Tribal Chief on consecutive nights. It may be tough who goes on which night, Rock vs Roman is the bigger marquee match but Cody is the one who is most likely to win the title. This is certainly a way to try to appease those who are split on which outcome they’d like to see.

Given that he only wrestled in a total of seven matches across the whole of 2023, it’s not particularly likely that Roman Reigns would agree to wrestle twice in the space of 24 hours. Still, perhaps the lure of WrestleMania could mean that it’s possible. It would just take Cody to invoke his earned title match once the singles clash between Rock and Roman has been made official.

Cody beats Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

Reigns could then face The Rock without the title on the line at WrestleMania

As mentioned, Rock’s title match is believed to have been part of the deal for him to join the TKO Board of Directors. If this is the case, it will likely be much, much harder for fans to overwhelm the company into having Cody displace Rock in the ‘Mania main event. So, what if WWE looked to remove the title from the dream match by having Reigns lose it before the Show of Shows.

Should Cody win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber, it would provide a marquee moment for those in Australia and Rock could still get his hands on Roman Reigns in a non-title match at ‘Mania, The Great One could even cost The Tribal Chief his gold. As for where that leaves Cody in April, they could have him defend the title in an open challenge to perfectly mirror how he came back to the company two years ago.

Cody has to go through an opponent before Reigns at WrestleMania

It would mirror Daniel Bryan's struggles at WrestleMania 30 a decade earlier

Earlier, we mentioned how WWE could stage a triple threat in the main event of WrestleMania featuring all three of Roman, Rock and Cody. If this suggestion reminds you of Daniel Bryan in 2014, then the company could lean into that comparison even more, by having Rhodes be denied the match with Reigns that he had already given away on SmackDown.

Here, Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could prove to be easy fall guys for Cody to topple on the way to creating the triple threat main event. This could get the fans behind Rhodes even more than they already are, and provide one last piece of adversity for him to overcome before he potentially gets crowned as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The company is reportedly already trying to turn the American Nightmare into a Bryan-type figure with the current storyline, so why not lean into it further?

Cody finishes the story at SummerSlam after beating Seth Rollins at Mania

He could unify the two world championships

As it stands, regardless of fan support, it does seem as if we are getting Rock vs Roman at WrestleMania, leaving Cody Rhodes to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in Philadelphia. The American Nightmare already holds three wins over The Visionary, and, should they battle again soon, Rhodes may find himself with Raw’s top title as a result of his Royal Rumble win.

Heading out of ‘Mania, Cody would have gold and WWE would have finally gotten the match between Rock and Roman out of their system, so perhaps they could look at SummerSlam to have Rhodes capture the title that he truly wants. This is backed up by reports, too, as PWInsider did a deep dive into the situation in which they said that the idea of Cody having a unification match with the winner of Roman/ Rock was at least being discussed internally.

The Rock leans into the backlash

The Great One could turn heel

The Rock is a megastar. He has mainstream appeal and is a childhood hero to many, so it’s possible that he himself was not expecting such a negative reaction to his recent return. So, what if Rock leaned into it? Of course, outside of wrestling, he’s an endeared figure, but, in the bubble of this industry, the fans certainly aren’t afraid to outright reject anyone who gets in the way of what they want.

If the overwhelming support for Cody Rhodes persists, it could be compelling to see Dwayne Johnson opt to play along and perform in a heel role, embracing how he took Rhodes’ spot. Ultimately, it shifts the narrative into one that goes along with what we’re seeing on social media and with live crowds.

Cody just faces Roman at WrestleMania

The Rock could act as a special guest enforcer or referee for the match

As much as it did seem like it at the time, WWE hasn’t actually confirmed the match between Rock and Roman Reigns. It’s possible that the title bout becomes official this Thursday at the company’s WrestleMania 40 press event, but they could see the fan reaction and change the course of action yet again.

Cody said that he ‘took council’ in Rock, which brought him into the fold as it is, but they could reposition the storyline to have The Rock support Rhodes’ quest for gold, with his involvement changed to one that sees him play the role of an official or referee. This allows The Great One to have the WrestleMania spotlight without derailing Cody Rhodes’ title win.