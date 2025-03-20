Summary WCW's Monday Night Wars with WWE in the 1990s changed wrestling history forever, leading to WWE acquiring WCW.

Diamond Dallas Page, Lex Luger, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Goldberg, Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Sting, and Ric Flair were standout WCW superstars.

WCW legends like Goldberg, Sting, and Ric Flair helped define WCW's legacy and influence the wrestling industry as a whole.

WWE isn't just wrestling. The best promos made by the wrestlers have become as important, with CM Punk, AJ Lee and Stone Cold Steve Austin being among those. WCW (World Championship Wrestling) was once WWE’s biggest rival, nearly putting Vince McMahon’s company out of business in the 1990s.

Backed by billionaire Ted Turner, WCW had the money and TV presence to take on WWE head-to-head. Things exploded in 1995 with Monday Nitro, a direct competitor to Monday Night Raw, kicking off the infamous Monday Night Wars. WCW stacked its roster with ex-WWE stars like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, while also building future legends like Goldberg and Sting. The formation of the NWO (New World Order) in 1996, with Hogan turning heel, sent WCW’s popularity into overdrive, dominating WWE in the ratings for 83 straight weeks.

But behind the scenes, things were messy. Bad bookings, huge contracts for ageing stars, and creative control ran wild. By the late ‘90s, WWE fought back with the Attitude Era, while WCW crumbled under its mismanagement. By 2001, it was game over. WWE bought WCW, ending the war and absorbing its biggest stars.

Despite its downfall, WCW’s legacy is undeniable. Without it, wrestling wouldn’t be what it is today, and those Monday Night Wars? It's easily the most exciting era in wrestling history. We look back at 10 of the best superstars in WCW history.

10 Diamond Dallas Page

WCW Superstar Diamond Dallas Page Years Active 1991-2001 Titles Won Tag Team Championship (4x), World Heavyweight Championship (3x), United States Championship (2x), Television Championship

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) epitomised the underdog spirit in WCW. Starting his wrestling career later than most, DDP's relentless work ethic and charisma propelled him to the top echelons of the promotion. His journey from managing to becoming a three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion is a testament to his dedication.

One of his most memorable matches was against "Macho Man" Randy Savage at Spring Stampede 1997. This bout showcased DDP's resilience and ability to hang with the best, earning him respect from peers and fans alike. His innovative "Diamond Cutter" finishing move became iconic, influencing future generations of wrestlers.

At a time when WCW was dominated by larger-than-life personas such as the nWo, DDP emerged as the man that fans could rally behind. His feuds with the New World Order (NWO) further cemented his legacy.

His moment of glory came at Spring Stampede 1999 when he won his first WCW World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Sting. His in-ring psychology, connection with the crowd, and sheer determination make him one of the most beloved figures in WCW history.

9 Lex Luger

WCW Superstar Lex Luger Years Active 1988-1992, 1995-2001 Titles Won Tag Team Championship (3x), World Heavyweight Championship (2x), United States Championship (5x), Television Championship (2x)

Lex Luger, known as "The Total Package," was a dominant force in WCW. With a chiseled physique and impressive in-ring prowess, Luger captured multiple championships, including the WCW World Heavyweight Title. His surprise return to WCW on the inaugural episode of "Monday Nitro" in 1995 sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. A standout moment was his victory over Hollywood Hogan on "Nitro" in 1997, where he clinched the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, providing a brief but memorable triumph against the nWo.

Luger was an integral part of WCW throughout the late 80s and 90s. His battles against Ric Flair, Sting, and the Four Horsemen solidified him as one of the top stars. His physicality made him a formidable opponent, and his Torture Rack submission move was a feared finisher.

While his WCW title reigns were not as lengthy as some of his contemporaries, Luger's popularity remained consistent. His shocking defection from WWF to WCW in 1995 helped kickstart the Monday Night Wars. His role as both a heel and babyface throughout his career highlighted his versatility, making him one of the most recognisable stars in WCW history.