Summary The WWE are the kings of creating timeless characters.

From 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to Roman Reigns, the WWE has produced some of the greatest in-ring performers to date.

However, the wrestling business has been known to create some awful gimmicks, with one Hall of Famer starting off his career in questionable fashion.

Becoming a WWE Superstar is the dream for many wrestlers around the globe. The standard-bearer of professional wrestling, to have the privilege of stepping in between the ropes inside a WWE ring is something that many icons of the business have done.

From 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin to Hulk Hogan, the sacred WWE mat has felt the bumps and punches of some of wrestling's greatest characters. However, for all the legendary gimmicks, the WWE has also masterminded some of the worst characters and storylines in the industry's history.

A wrestler's character, more so in the WWE, is the be-all and end-all. It is all well and good being able to put on jaw-dropping matches, but the WWE Universe needs to emotionally connect to a character in order for the following encounters to matter. Being saddled with a disastrous gimmick means it is nearly impossible to get over and succeed. A sink or swim moment for some, there are a few noteworthy names who have managed to defy the odds and carve out a thriving career for themselves, despite an originally dismal character. Set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025, Triple H's illustrious career was en route to never existing following two horrendous gimmicks in WCW.