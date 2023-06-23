Over the years, WCW housed some of the biggest wrestling legends of all time, as well as its fair share of fair-weather superstars who came and went without making an impact. During the Monday Night Wars between the WWE's flagship show Raw and WCW's flagship show Nitro, many wrestlers went from the bottom of the card to the main event in what seemed like the blink of an eye, with WCW pushing the likes of Goldberg and DDP while WWE pushed the likes of Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was an exciting time to be a wrestling fan.

However, WCW would eventually fall victim to its own bad management decisions, and the company would be plunged into non-existence in 2001 when it was purchased by Vince McMahon and the WWE. Many WCW talents would sign with the WWE and continue to advance their careers, whereas others would disappear into obscurity and vanish completely. Without further ado, here are 10 WCW superstars who completely disappeared after WCW closed its doors in 2001, and there are some iconic main event names on this list that will still shock any old-school wrestling fan to this day!

Related: Buff Bagwell & 10 More WCW Wrestlers Who Would Be Popular Today In Their Prime

10 Horace Hogan

Image source: WWE Network

Being that Horace is the real-life nephew of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, it goes without saying that his famous uncle played a role in getting him a job with WCW. Spending most of his time in the company as an enhancement talent, Horace would eventually join the New World Order faction where he was frequently associated with the villainous antics of his Uncle Hollywood, but Horace would rarely see any success in his own in-ring appearances, often taking the loss for his team against the babyfaces.

RELATED: Bret Hart & Brock Lesnar: 7 Huge Hulk Hogan Matches You Forgot Actually Happened

After Hulk Hogan left WCW in 2000, Horace left a short while after and seemingly disappeared from the world of professional wrestling and hasn't re-emerged on mainstream television. Before retiring, Horace would make a few appearances in WWE in 2002 on house shows and during dark matches.

9 Kendall Windham

Image source: WWE Network

Son of Blackjack Mulligan and brother to former World Heavyweight Champion Barry Windham, Kendall Windham saw success in the NWA and later in the early days of WCW when he teamed with his older brother. However, as WCW continued to evolve, Kendall fell to the back of the line and was mostly used as an enhancement talent in the mid-to-late 1990s. His final stint of success came as a member of "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig's WCW faction, The West Texas Rednecks.

While Kendall was seldom seen again in wrestling after the end of WCW, the famous Windham family is still playing a big part in professional wrestling today. Kendall's nephew is none-other than current WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

8 Glacier

Image source: AEW

Despite working for WCW in the past, Ray Lloyd would be built up by WCW as a big deal in 1996 when videos began airing for his debuting character, Glacier. While his entrance is unforgettable, and he would remain an undefeated project of WCW management for a year, the character could not resonate with the audience, and it wasn't long before Glacier was sent right back to the bottom of the card. After being fed to Goldberg in 1998, that was pretty much the end of the Mortal Kombat-inspired character.

Stripped of his entrance and his push, Glacier would appear for WCW occasionally, but never in major storylines, before pretty much disappearing completely when the company was bought by the WWE in 2001. More recently, Glacier appeared for All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

7 Evan Karagias

Image source: WWE

Even WCW jumped on the boy band hype in the 1990s when they would debut a new faction called 3 Count. The trio comprised three young, up-and-coming wrestlers known as Shannon Moore, Shane Helms, and Evan Karagias. The three heels would be featured in WCW's lower card and in the cruiserweight division as well as in the tag team division, but they would not see much success at the time.

Shannon Moore and Shane Helms would eventually join the WWE and become stars in their own right after WCW closed their doors, with Helms famously becoming known as "The Hurricane" and even defeating The Rock, albeit due to interference from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Karagias also signed with the WWE at the time, but he never received the call-up to the main roster from development, and all but disappeared from wrestling afterward.

6 Asya

Image source: WWE Network

A story as old as time, professional wrestling companies always take shots at each other and the Monday Night War era of WCW versus WWE is probably the most famous example of this. From giving away show results of their competitor, to straight-up ripping off characters and gimmicks, all is fair in love and pro wrestling. By 1999, one of the most successful women's wrestlers on the roster was Chyna and that same year, WCW would hire bodybuilder Christi Wolf who went on to play the character known as Asya.

Asya actually went on to enjoy a decent bit of success as a member of the WCW roster where, much like Chyna was doing in WWE, she would often be ready and willing to fight the men on the roster. Sadly, WCW didn't really have a true women's division in the late 1990s, so there wasn't much chance for her to hone her skills. After her stint in WCW was over, she disappeared from wrestling for good. Wolf is married to baseball player turned wrestler, Dale Torborg, who is the son of MLB star Jeff Torborg.

RELATED: Then And Now: Kimberly Page & 8 More WCW Managers, Where Are They Today?

5 Stevie Ray

Image source: WWE

The older brother of two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, Stevie Ray was a WCW star in his own right throughout the 1990s. Stevie achieved the vast majority of his success in the tag-team division where he competed with his brother as part of the popular and dominant duo known as Harlem Heat. The bigger of the two brothers, Ray would bring the hard-hitting, meaty offense while Booker would often be the recipient of the hot tag.

After Booker T received a main event push in WCW and started battling for the world championship, Stevie Ray was left to fend for himself and never really recovered. His last major success was being a member of the nWo. When WCW was purchased by the WWE, Stevie Ray wrestled a handful of matches independently before opting to retire from in-ring competition. In 2019, Steve Ray and Booker T as Harlem Heat were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Related: Booker T: WWE legend's 1998 v 2022 side-by-side photo is ridiculous

4 Rick Steiner

Image source: WWE NXT

One half of the legendary Hall of Fame tag team, The Steiner Brothers, Rick, along with Scott, dominated the tag-team wrestling scene throughout the 1990s. Mainstays in WCW, they did enjoy a short yet successful stint in the WWE in the early 1990s and even appeared in ECW. However, The Steiners are synonymous with the WCW tag division, and this is where they achieved most of their success, with both brothers being part of the WCW roster all the way until the company was bought out in 2001.

While Scott had earned his place as a main event star in WCW and would transition to the WWE in 2002, his brother Rick was nowhere to be seen. Rick actually decided to wind down his career after WCW folded and only wrestled sparingly, but did have one more full-time comeback in 2007 where he reunited with Scott in TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling. During that time, the brothers engaged in a memorable feud against Team 3D, better known as The Dudley Boyz. Rick Steiner, along with Scott, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 and his son currently wrestles in WWE's NXT brand as Bron Breakker.

3 Lex Luger

Image source: WWE

The man known as "The Total Package" was a huge star in professional wrestling in the 1990s and once famously appeared on WWE Raw and WCW Nitro on the same night. A main event star in the early 1990s of WCW, Luger would go on to join the WWE in 1993 and launch his star power to the next level, eventually winding up back in WCW in 1995 where he was once again thrust into the main event as a fan favorite and frequent tag-team partner of Sting. Luger would remain a major part of WCW until the company ceased to be in 2001.

After WCW folded, it came as a surprise to wrestling fans that the WWE would not acquire the talents of Luger, and he was not bought in as part of the Invasion angle, despite being one of WCW's major household names. While Luger did wrestle a handful of matches for TNA, he mostly disappeared from wrestling. After suffering a spinal infarction in 2007, Lex was forced to hang up the boots for good.

2 "Macho Man" Randy Savage

Image source: WWE

Another major household name in pro wrestling who didn't make the jump to WWE in 2001 for the Invasion was "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Savage was a WWE icon and spent many years in the company as one of their biggest names throughout the 1980s and early '90s where he would not only become one of the most recognizable Intercontinental Champions of all time but also a two-time WWE champion. Savage, like many, jumped ship to the WCW in 1994 where once again he became one of WCW's most popular superstars.

Savage attained four additional reigns as world champion in WCW and played a major part on the roster as one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. However, Savage would disappear from WCW in 2000, and he would not be seen in wrestling again, except for a very short stint in TNA in 2004 before he retired for good. Savage sadly passed away in 2011 and was later inducted posthumously into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

1 Sid Vicious

Image source: WWE

Known to many as the menacing Sycho Sid for his time spent in the WWE in the 1990s, the hard-hitting Sid Vicious eventually made a return to WCW in 1999 after working for the company on numerous occasions in the past. This return would see Sid's career reignited after the former world champion was released from the WWE in 1997 due to an injury. Known at the time of his return as The Millennium Man, Sid would engage in a bloody and brutal feud with Goldberg, who at the time was white-hot.

Sid's return also saw him claim the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice in 2000, and he later feuded with Scott Steiner where he would suffer a horrific leg injury live on pay-per-view at WCW Sin in January 2001, effectively ending his career. Sid was a major player in WCW at the time of his injury and WCW would be sold to the WWE just a few months later, leaving fans forever wondering what kind of impact Sid could have made in one final WWE run during the Invasion storyline, especially having such a storied history with stars such as The Undertaker.