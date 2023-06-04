It has been over 20 years since World Championship Wrestling closed its doors for good after being purchased by WWE boss Vince McMahon in 2001. Throughout its often controversial history, WCW had many classic moments and had many legendary superstars wrestle under its banner, including Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Sting, Ric Flair, Eddie Guerrero, and countless others. WCW also changed the foundation of wrestling today with its inception of the villainous faction, the New World Order. The influence of the nWo is still felt in wrestling today with such factions as the Bullet Club.

Times and fan interest have changed in the world of professional wrestling over the years and while many superstars would undeniably still be a huge hit with modern audiences if they were to debut today, others have entirely run their course and would be deemed a flop. Given the PG era of the WWE, the current rise to fame of AEW, and a huge and vibrant independent and international circuit, here are some former WCW wrestlers who would fit into the current scene if they were in their prime today.

10 Disco Inferno

The dancing sensation, Disco Inferno, was one of WCW's longest-serving roster members during the prime of the company's life. Many wrestling fans still to this day may wonder how he managed to survive the length of the tenure that he did, given how quickly the wrestling world was evolving in the mid to late 1990s and with so much content already filling up the show. The truth of the matter is, Disco Inferno was just entertaining.

There were many things about his persona that worked, including his over-the-top dancing gimmick, his very catchy and equally annoying entrance music, and his "will do anything to win" attitude to wrestling when he was a heel. All of these things would make him a prime fit in the current era of wrestling if he was in his prime today. He would be a great fit in the PG era of WWE as a comedy act, or even have a spot on the roster in AEW alongside other outlandish comedy acts such as Orange Cassidy and Danhausen. From just the nature of his gimmick alone, Disco Inferno would certainly get over with a wrestling audience today.

9 Bam Bam Bigelow

In recent years, professional wrestling has seen a resurgence of the athletic big-man characters of the glory days. The likes of Gunther in WWE and Wardlow in AEW, not to mention, the returns of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have all resulted in big-man wrestling becoming must-see TV. Back in the WCW days, this highly athletic breed of big men was few and far between and always awed a crowd when they would bust out some top rope maneuvers or moves that people of their size simply shouldn't be capable of. It is arguably impossible to create a list of athletic big men without mentioning the late, great Bam Bam Bigelow.

Bigelow was a rare breed. He had a unique, menacing look and could wow a crowd with his athletic prowess. He would undoubtedly be a perfect fit for the current product of wrestling in AEW or in the international circuit, where the hard-hitting, high-impact wrestling style has become so popular.

8 Johnny B. Badd

Johnny B. Badd was an earlier character of Marc Mero that was very ahead of the time. Everything about Badd was flamboyant and over the top from his wrestling attire to his entrance where he would frequently shoot confetti into the audience. He was also very gifted in the ring and had a relatively long tenure as a standout mid-carder throughout the early to mid-1990s era of WCW. Badd took the flamboyant heel character made popular years before by the likes of Ric Flair and Gorgeous George, evolved it, and made it his own - and he owned it.

Today, there is no question whether Johnny B. Badd would be over with fans in the wrestling world today. The character just worked, and it would work even better today with the range of characters currently seen on TV. He would absolutely have a spot on any of the main WWE rosters or in AEW and be a mainstay in any company he took part in.

7 Dean Malenko

"The Ice Man" Dean Malenko, also known as "The Man of 1,000 holds" has competed in WWE, ECW, internationally, and of course, in WCW where he was a prominent wrestler in the cruiserweight division. Malenko's no-nonsense character and hard-hitting style made him one of the most feared competitors in the division, and he had countless incredible matches against the likes of Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio Jr., and more.

Today, Malenko's wrestling style can be seen all over Japan and even in the United States, utilized by wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli over in AEW. Malenko's style of wrestling is so popular today that it would be next to impossible for him to not be popular today if he was in his prime. Imagine some of the dream pure wrestling matches we could have seen. Dave Meltzer would run out of stars!

6 La Parka

Going back to comedy characters from the WCW roster, one name that instantly springs to the mind of wrestling fans is La Parka. The Lucha Libre legend was recognizable for his skeleton costume and coming to the ring dancing and swinging a chair. He would go on to be one of WCW's most popular mid-card competitors. Always crazy and forever entertaining, La Parka was also gifted in the ring and, despite now being past his prime, is actually still competing today under the name of L.A Park.

This type of eccentric character is exactly what professional wrestling fans love today. If he was to debut in his prime today, La Parka would be a massive hit with modern audiences for his dance moves and chair-guitaring alone. Fans would also be amazed watching him get in the ring and take care of business!

5 Scott Norton

A prominent mid-card figure in the 1990s of WCW, Scott Norton was a very gifted big man famed for his hard-hitting, strong style of professional wrestling that is so revered in Japan. In fact, Norton actually spent most of his career as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling when he wasn't in WCW. Norton's wrestling style is exactly what is popular today, and he had the size and the look to back up his action in the ring.

There is a resurgence of fan support in modern times when it comes to athletic big men in professional wrestling. Scott Norton, if he were to debut in his prime today, would fit in perfectly in the WWE, AEW, or in Japan, and would certainly give Intercontinental Champion Gunther one or two match-of-the-year candidates in the process.

4 Norman Smiley

While Norman Smiley may be more recognizable as a very well-respected trainer for WWE NXT today, back in the 1990s, he was a popular pro wrestler in his own right in WCW, becoming known as "Screamin'" Norman. He was a comedy character in the WCW hardcore division who was fighting for his life in every match. With exceedingly insane strategies to protect himself such as wearing a full padded football outfit rigged with lead plates, fans came to expect nothing less than pure entertainment whenever Smiley graced their television sets.

The gimmick of a wrestler that is terrified of everything and will do whatever it takes to avoid getting hurt would be truly hilarious in modern wrestling scenes. Smiley, in his prime, would absolutely be a popular performer for his character alone. That being said, Smiley was also very talented in the ring as a talented amateur wrestler, boasting technical prowess and impeccable timing character-wise and wrestling-wise.

3 Sean O'Haire

Towards the end of WCW, the company had called up a new era of recruits from their training facility, the Power Plant. These included the likes of Chuck Palumbo and Mark Jindrak, but the standout student for many was a true blue chipper named Sean O'Haire. Possessing the look, the intensity, and the character, O'Haire's was improving week by week and this trend only continued when his contract was picked up by WWE after the demise of WCW. Unfortunately, O'Haire got lost in the post-Invasion era of the WWE and had a short-lived career in the mainstream.

Looking back at O'Haire, everything about him screamed "superstar", and many could argue that he was ahead of his time. If he had emerged in the past decade or so, he would be absolutely massive now, possessing just about everything a pro wrestler needs to make it big in today's era of wrestling. Sean seemingly had it all, from the fierce look, the intensity, and the talented in-ring skills. His entire career sadly is a true "what if" scenario and the main one of those is, 'What if O'Haire was to debut today?'

2 Kronik: Brian Adams and Bryan Clark

The intense big-man duo of Bryan Clark and Brian Adams had already had long and successful careers at the time of their seemingly random pairing towards the end of WCW, but it was just one of those pairings that just worked so well. In such a short space of time, the duo went on to become one of the most popular WCW tag teams of the time and one that is still talked about, albeit somewhat infamously for their failed WWE run after the demise of WCW and a particularly awful match against Kane and The Undertaker.

There are very few dominant big-man tag teams in professional wrestling today. Kronik's Adams and Clark have already been subject to "what if" scenarios for years; mainly, 'what if they were still in their prime and wrestling today?' They would have undoubtedly had a huge run. If they were around today, they would certainly be a standout and very recognizable team in today's tag team circuit for their sheer size and intensity alone.

1 Buff Bagwell

One of WCW's biggest and brightest home-grown young stars was none other than Buff Bagwell. He was a mainstay in the promotion from the early 1990s as the blue chipper Marcus Bagwell and lasted all the way to the end of the promotion, and by that time he had evolved into one of WCW's most popular wrestlers. By 2001, Bagwell was considered a top star, and if the company had lasted, Bagwell would certainly have been a prime contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bagwell adapted and evolved into a big name and truly owned his eccentric, easily recognizable character. Bagwell tops this list of former WCW wrestlers who would have been popular today. Whether he was playing a face or a heel, Bagwell was always one of the must-see acts in WCW. Fans would argue, he was just coming into his prime before he was let go by WWE.