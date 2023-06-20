Managers often play such vital roles in professional wrestling. Some are used as mouthpieces for wrestling talents who may not have what it takes on the microphone and others, such as the legendary Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, contribute a lot to getting their clients over and generating heat. Heenan himself worked for WCW along with other iconic managers such as "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart, but throughout its storied history, World Championship Wrestling saw many other managers and valets come and go.

WCW was the biggest rival to the dominant WWE throughout the 1990s and many talents, in-ring or otherwise, would jump ship between promotions. Several managers on this list are prime examples of the back-and-forth nature of the Monday Night Wars, but others are homegrown in WCW. The one thing they all have in common, however, is that the vast majority of them disappeared from mainstream wrestling after WCW folded in 2001. Without further ado, here's a look at nine former WCW managers and valets who disappeared, and what they are doing today in 2023.

9 Sonny Onoo

Image source: WWE & NOAH

Working for WCW both backstage and onscreen throughout the 1990s, Sonny Onoo quickly became one of WCW's most hated heel managers. The obnoxious mouthpiece would pick up heat whenever he set foot through the curtain and, as a Japanese speaker, was often the mouthpiece for international talent who would tour with WCW due to their working relationship with NJPW. Onoo would take selfies of himself with the wrestlers he managed and mock the crowd during matches.

Onoo left WCW and pretty much retired from the full-time wrestling scene, but to this day, he remains active at conventions and signings where he always lights up a room. Still living his selfie gimmick to the full, Onoo's Instagram is, as expected, full of selfies, old and new, and he still absolutely adores everything about pro wrestling. Onoo helped arrange legendary wrestler The Great Muta's retirement tour and in 2023, Onoo also appeared at the side of one of his old clients, Ultimo Dragon, in a match for NOAH. Sonny's youngest son, Kaz Onoo, is also a talented amateur wrestler, as Onoo himself revealed in an interview with Hannibal TV.

8 Col. Robert Parker

Image source: WWE & MLW

Playing the part of a big-money, loudmouthed Southern gentleman, Col. Robert Parker could have given WWE legend JBL a run for his money at the character. Parker was a successful wrestler in his own right before he retired from active in-ring competition and turned his attention to managing other talent. With years of experience, Parker, for a period, became one of WCW's most recognizable managers and mouthpieces and most famously managed future WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and the iconic tag-team Harlem Heat. He would also manage Jeff Jarrett in the WWE.

Coming from a wrestling family, it's only natural that Parker remained semi-active in the industry when he left the mainstream promotions at the end of the 1990s. Attending signings and conventions and always ready to spill the dirt in his shoot interviews, Parker remains as entertaining as ever today and is currently working for MLW as a manager despite being well into his 70s.

7 Kevin Sullivan

Image source: WWE & Kevin Sullivan

Often looked at as a controversial figure in professional wrestling, the enigmatic Kevin Sullivan has been a part of the wrestling industry since 1970 both as an active in-ring competitor and as a manager and a mouthpiece. Sullivan is a wrestling legend in every sense of the word and often left audiences shocked and in awe at his often satanic and demonic segments and promos, and he completely ran with the occult gimmick, making himself a big part of any wrestling event he participated in.

A naturally gifted talked, Sullivan spent a good chunk of his career as a manager as well as a wrestler, often alternating between the two depending on the storyline. Sullivan famously managed his own faction in WCW known as The Dungeon of Doom, an evil group hellbent on destroying Hulk Hogan. After WCW closed, Sullivan remained active in wrestling as both a wrestler and a manager across the world. In a 2023 interview with Hannibal TV, Sullivan revealed that he is active in wrestling once again as the manager of "The Blood Hunter" for Canadian wrestling promotion, Great North Wrestling.

6 Ralphus

Image sources: WWE Network & WWE

One of the WCW managers you probably forgot about is the man known as Ralphus. Around 1998 when Goldberg fever was dominating WCW, Chris Jericho, who was just exploring the comedic depths of his character that we all know and love today, was begging for a match against "Da Man". Mocking Goldberg week after week, one of these sly digs came in the form of hiring his own "Jericho Personal Security", mimicking the guards that accompany Goldberg to the ring. This one-man security entourage was Ralphus.

While he began working for WCW as Jericho's manager in 1998 for Jericho's own amusement and for comedy effect, Ralphus was already employed by WCW as a truck driver. Ralphus reemerged again later on in a comedic partnership with Norman Smiley before disappearing completely, never to be seen again. In reality, Ralphus, real name John Riker, simply returned to truck driving and lived a modest life. Jericho recently spoke about Ralphus in a session with Inside The Ropes and told some hilarious Ralphus stories and even tried to get in contact with Ralphus again for his own show, Talk Is Jericho. Y2J would find out that Ralphus had sadly passed away in 2019.

5 Gorgeous George

Image sources: WWE & George Frankenstein Instagram

After "Macho Man" Randy Savage made his return to WCW in 1999, moving away from the New World Order and embarking on a new quest for championship glory in the main event on his own terms, he did so not only with a new character but also a new valet. This lady became known to wrestling audiences as Gorgeous George. She became part of Savage's faction, Team Madness, alongside other valets Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze in the WWE, and Miss Madness, also known as Molly Holly in the WWE.

After Savage left WCW, Gorgeous George was nowhere to be seen, and other than a few appearances for other, smaller promotions, she all but disappeared from wrestling. Today, she goes by the name of George Frankenstein and runs a company called "George Frankenstein's Artisan & Products" and is active on the social media website, Instagram.

4 Leia Meow

Image source: WWE & Kristina Laum

A fan-favorite valet in WCW, Leia Meow, is actually no stranger to professional wrestling outside WCW as she originally started out in ECW back in the mid-1990s as Kimona Wanalaya. A friend of Raven, she originally served as his valet in the promotion but also worked in various other storylines and infamously performed a sexy striptease dance on top of the ECW Arena at Hardcore Heaven 1996. Leia would join WCW as a cheerleader character and was well-loved by the audience.

After retiring from professional wrestling at the end of WCW, Leia went on to work for Amazon and recently appeared in the 2021 movie, Without You. In a rare interview where she talks about her pro wrestling career with Hannibal TV, Leia said she mostly stays away from the scene and turns down opportunities to do signing and conventions, but she has not ruled out doing more things in the industry in the future.

3 Midajah

Image source: WWE & Beauty By Midajah

One of the more popular valets towards the end of WCW was Midajah. She originally had a stint as a valet for the nWo, but more famously was the valet of WCW World Heavyweight Champion "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner, who was in the middle of a massive push and a high point in his career. Midajah, one of Scott Steiner's "freaks", was very over with the fans, even when representing one of WCW's biggest heels in Steiner.

After WCW ceased operations, Midajah did not join the WWE for the Invasion angle and did not join Steiner when he later debuted for the WWE in late 2002. Instead, she mostly left wrestling behind and resumed work as a personal trainer and a model. Today, Midajah is still active in the world of health and fitness but also operates her own business called "Beauty By Midajah" where she specializes as a fully qualified makeup artist and wigmaker.

2 Kimberly Page

Image sources: WWE & Masters Of Ring Entertainment

The leader of the legendary WCW dance group known as The Nitro Girls, Kimberley was the real-life wife of wrestling legend, Diamond Dallas Page. It was only natural that WCW would give Kimberly a spot not only as a dancer but also as a valet for her husband. While DDP would jump between heel and babyface throughout his career, Kimberly was constantly and consistently cheered by the WCW fans who absolutely adored her.

After leaving WCW, Kimberly disappeared from pro wrestling and left the scene behind. She decided to work in marketing but has been more open to appearing at conventions and signings in recent years. Despite getting divorced from DDP in 2005, Kimberley and Page remain "best friends," according to DDP on an episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts. She currently works for and owns part of DDP's own health and fitness company, DDP Yoga.

1 Major Gunns

Image sources: WWE & Tylene Buck

Another valet who joined the ranks of WCW was Tylene Buck, who went by the name of Major Gunns. While her run was relatively lackluster, she did develop a bond with the fans, especially during her time as the valet for the Misfits in Action stable towards the end of their run as babyfaces in 2000. She then turned heel and joined forces with Lance Storm, whom she also served as a valet for during his time as the leader of the villainous faction, Team Canada.

After leaving World Championship Wrestling, Gunns didn't do much else in the industry and never joined the WWE, instead turning her attention back towards fitness and modeling. Today, she is a pornographic actress and camgirl and lists herself as an "adult entertainer" on the social media platform, Twitter, which she often uses to promote her OnlyFans account.