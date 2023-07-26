The trailer for the new season of the ‘We Are…’ series focusing on sports team has dropped recently, this time focusing on Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The four-part season will surely garner a lot of interest following the fantastic season the club had last year following their infamous takeover.

The docuseries will have had unprecedented access to the club during their successful season as they chased qualification for the Champions League.

The series will explore the dynamic shift of the club, moving from a side fighting relegation to one competing for European qualification. The primary reason for this seismic shift of expectations and ambitions has been down to the recent acquisition of the club by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Video: 'We Are Newcastle United' official trailer

The trailer looks set to examine the intentions of the new owners. Fans and neutrals will be interested to witness the view from the owners and those involved at board level with the club. The PIF bought the club from Mike Ashley in October 2021.

This brought about much excitement from many Newcastle fans, despite many concerns regarding the human rights record of Saudi Arabia and of potential sports washing. The owners and board will look to use this series to paint a positive image of their intentions for the club.

The series looks set to examine the impact that the club has had on the city historically and in the previous season. The club has always been closely linked the city of Newcastle and has had an important place in the heart of many Geordies, with the stadium situated in the centre of the city.

Interviews of fans will demonstrate how positive an impact the successful atmosphere around the club has had upon the city and the individuals that live in this region of the north-east.

Clubs now fear travelling to the daunting home of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park. The series will explore how Eddie Howe and his squad have made this stadium a fortress once again after a recent poor period for the club.

Howe has been a revelation for the club; changing the approach of the team from one of focusing on defence while under previous managers Steve Bruce and Rafael Benitez, to one focusing more on a more expansive and attacking approach.

The series will explore the lives of the squad and what the club and this journey means to them. Key individuals that the series will focus on will be Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, and Bruno Guimarães. Fans will be excited to get close to the lives of their favoured personnel and explore what motivates them to perform for their beloved club.

The series will be the second docuseries in a short period to focus on a club in the north-east of England with many remembering “Sunderland till I die” on Netflix. This series focused on Newcastle’s arch-rivals Sunderland as they struggled in the Championship and League One.

Unlike Sunderland, the Amazon Prime series focusing on Newcastle will examine the rapid rise of a sleeping giant from the incredibly football loving area of the north-east.