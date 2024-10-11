Liverpool winger and Colombia international Luis Diaz has been criticised for his performance against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has had a strong start to the season for his club, scoring five goals in seven Premier League appearances. However, he is currently away with Colombia for the second international break of the new season, and they travelled to face Bolivia at the Municipal Stadium in El Alto.

Miguel Terceros scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute, but without any response from the visitors. Bolivian defender Hector Cuellar was sent off in the first half, but Colombia were unable to take advantage of the extra player.

Diaz ‘showed signs of fatigue’ against Bolivia

The Liverpool star played 78 minutes of the game

Diaz was named in the starting lineup for Colombia, and was later substituted with a little over 10 minutes left to play. While the winger is often a key focal point for his country, it was a far less productive performance than what many are used to.

Colombian outlet Futbol Red noted the effort Diaz put into the game, and awarded him a six out of 10 for his performance, However, due to the difficult conditions and the high altitude, there were visual signs of struggle and fatigue that ultimately contributed to a weaker display.

Luis Diaz stats for Colombia v Bolivia (10/10/24) Minutes played 78' Goals 0 Accurate passes 25/28 (89%) Shots on target 2 Possession lost 9 Ground duels (won) 9 (4) Key passes 0

Elsewhere, El Heraldo went even lower and gave Diaz a five out of 10. They described the Liverpool man’s performance as ‘weak’, and explained that his decision making was weak. The outlet also confirmed he had little left in the tank to give and struggled in the latter stages of the game before his withdrawal.

Colombia will have an opportunity to get their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track next week when they host Chile at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. After the international break, Liverpool will host Chelsea at Anfield in a huge Premier League game.

Diaz's form this season at Anfield has been highly impressive, with the club reportedly set to open talks over a new contract for the former Porto star to reward him.

Liverpool midfielder addresses future

Endo has had limited minutes under Arne Slot

In other news, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has addressed his future at the club while away on international duty with Japan. The 31-year-old was a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad in 2023/24 following his move from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

However, under Arne Slot, playing time has been hard to come by for Endo. He has played a total of 85 minutes across all competitions for Liverpool this season, most of which came in the Carabao Cup victory over West Ham last month.

Despite the lack of action, Endo has maintained he wants to fight for his place at Anfield. In an interview with Japanese outlet Synchronous, he outlined his plan to stay in Merseyside.

“We have a new manager. I think he wants to see every player. It is too early to judge anything. A club like Liverpool needs the depth of the squad. It needs all the players to play in all these competitions and to win titles. “I have no idea what people are saying about me, but my plan is staying here. I have been doing what I should do and getting myself in shape.”

All stats courtesy of SofaScore. - correct as of 11/10/2024.