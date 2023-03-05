Olympic weightlifter Sarah Davies gave her best advice to women interested in taking up the sport.

British weightlifter Sarah Davies is known for smashing stereotypes.

The 30-year-old has competed in both beauty pageants and sporting events during a successful career, and she is on a mission to prove that women can choose their own definition of feminine.

She normally imparts her weightlifting wisdom through her coaching business, but Davies revealed her best advice for women interested in taking up the activity to GiveMeSport.

"I think the first thing is – you belong in that space," she said. "People generally go to a commercial gym, and they’re kind of scared of that free weights section.

"You pay the same membership as everybody else, so you deserve to be there as much as anybody else. I actually enjoy going into gyms like that. A few people stare at you, and you get these big guys asking: 'how’s she doing that?'

"Or find a club that works for you, and a coach that works for you. Weightlifting gyms and CrossFit gyms are really friendly, community-based places.

"If you walk in as a new person, generally someone will come over and ask how you are and if you want any help.

"So, do a little bit of research and find a proper club in your area. It’s going to make you feel that little bit more comfortable, and you might make some friends."

Rising cases of harassment in gyms

The amount of women going to the gym has increased, but so has cases of harassment and unwanted attention during workouts.

Many women have resorted to filming their workouts and sharing the incidents on social media.

Davies gave her thoughts on the situation, citing the cases of unwanted attention as an education issue among men.

"It’s about helping the men in our lives to understand that people feel uncomfortable in that environment," she explained.

"Just more time and more exposure, and having those conversations. I have those conversations with people, and if you feel comfortable to have them, then have them."

Davies was ultimately positive about the increase of women in her sport, pointing out that Britain had sent an all-female weightlifting team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"In the last 10 years that I've been involved in weightlifting, I've seen a massive change in the strength industry for women," she said. "I think it is changing, but we're still in that early stage.

"You look at the weightlifting in this country, we sent a full team of women to Tokyo for the Olympics, but we didn't send any men.

"We’re starting to see that dynamic shift from a traditionally male-dominated sport to having the women takeover on the international stage. So, I think we'll get there."