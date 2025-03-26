Summary The WWE Hall of Fame includes celebrities with questionable inclusions.

Some celebrities like Mr. T and Mike Tyson have had memorable WWE moments.

Inductees like Kid Rock and Drew Carey raise eyebrows due to their minimal contributions.

The Road to WrestleMania is the most highly-anticipated run in the professional wrestling calendar. Starting at the Royal Rumble and finishing at the Showcase of the Immortals, it is a period that has the WWE Universe's undivided attention. Due to the enormity of WrestleMania, the WWE has been smart enough to market a whole weekend around the event, with the WWE Hall of Fame being a notable inclusion in the festivities.

The WWE Hall of Fame is a ceremony that has been held yearly since 1993. Opened due to the passing of Andre the Giant, the WWE sought to figure out a way to honour the legacy of the WWE Superstar, and thus, the Hall of Fame was created. An event that has been held before WrestleMania for over three decades, the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan have found themselves inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

However, for all of WWE's deserving inductees, there have been a few notable inclusions that have raised eyebrows. A company that has never shied away from including celebrities in its programming, these are just some of the weirdest celebrity Hall of Fame inductees in WWE's history.

10 Mr. T

A main eventer from the first-ever WrestleMania

Name: Mr. T Industry: Acting Years in WWE: 1985-1986 Memorable Moment: WrestleMania I

One of the most understanding inductees into WWE's celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame, it still surprises the WWE Universe when they remember Mr. T was honoured with a glamorous Hall of Fame ring. Best known outside the ring for his appearances in the A-Team and numerous other movies, the actor made his presence felt during WWE's first-ever WrestleMania.

Teaming with Hulk Hogan in a main event victory, he then faced 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper at the following Mania in a boxing match. Going two-for-two in appearances on the Grandest Stage of Them All, that was all she wrote for Mr. T and the WWE. Making appearances in WCW and other promotions, Mr. T was rarely seen on WWE programming following his Mania triumphs. Nevertheless, his victories saw him earn a Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

9 Mike Tyson

The Baddest Man on the Planet's brief-but-pleasant WWE career

Name: Mike Tyson Industry: Boxing Years in WWE: 1998, 2010 Memorable Moment: Brawl with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Another celebrity inductee that makes sense, but still catches people off guard, Mike Tyson's short-lived run in the WWE still has the WWE Universe reminiscing on his memorable segments. Making himself first seen in a heated promo segment with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in 1998, Tyson would go on to be a special ring enforcer at WrestleMania XIV.

Witnessing up close and personal Austin's victory against Shawn Michaels, the Baddest Man on the Planet knocked out the Heartbreak Kid after the bell. Returning in 2010 to team with Chris Jericho against D-Generation X, Tyson's WWE appearances are few and far between, but he managed to create memorable moments that earned him a Hall of Fame induction in 2012.

8 Donald Trump

The President of the USA is a WWE Hall of Famer

Name: Donald Trump Industry: Businessman, President Years in WWE: 2007 Memorable Moment: Shaving Vince McMahon's head

Before his run in politics, Trump was causing havoc in the squared circle, with his brief appearances earning him a Hall of Fame induction in 2013. A billionaire for his work in numerous industries, the 45th President of the United States touched down in the WWE in 2007. Challenging another billionaire, Vince McMahon, to a match at WrestleMania 23, the 'Battle of the Billionaires' created a unique Mania moment.

Having Bobby Lashley do his job for him, McMahon ended up losing and had his head shaved in front of the WWE Universe. Practically his only contribution to the professional wrestling industry, it was seemingly enough to be granted a Hall of Fame ring.

7 Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Terminator's appearances are hard to remember

Name: Arnold Schwarzenegger Industry: Acting, Bodybuilding Years in WWE: 1999, 2014 Memorable Moment: Dropping Triple H

Another man who is legendary within his own industry, Arnold Schwarzenegger's brief cameos over the years, have had the WWE Universe scratching their heads as to why he's a Hall of Fame entrant. Having worked with Andre the Giant and growing close to the legend, it would take Arnold until 1999 to show up in the WWE.

Arriving at WWE SmackDown, rewarded with a WWE Title by Vince McMahon, the Terminator actor would lay out Triple H during his debut appearance. Similarly, in 2014, he would attack The Miz during a promotional appearance on WWE programming. Marking the end of Arnold's WWE career after two forgettable appearances, the actor was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

6 Snoop Dogg

The first-ever musician into the WWE Hall of Fame

Name: Snoop Dogg Industry: Music Years in WWE: 2008, 2009, 2023 Memorable Moment: People's Elbow on The Miz

Snoop Dogg has had numerous appearances on WWE programming over the years. Originally serving as a Master of Ceremonies at WrestleMania 24, the musician was next seen in 2009 as the special guest host of Raw. Cousin to former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, Dogg's in-ring ability has been seen numerous times by the WWE Universe.

Famously spearing Chavo Guerrero during his role as special guest host of Raw, he would go on to WrestleMania 39 to deliver a People's Elbow to The Miz. Having worked on the theme music for Sasha Banks whilst she was in the WWE, Dogg's contribution to the wrestling business is more so than other celebrities, but still leaves fans questioning his 2016 induction.

5 Kid Rock

Contributions outside the ring led to this induction