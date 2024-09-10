Wales fans were in dreamland as they went 2-0 up in Montenegro after just three minutes on Monday evening, with goals from forward duo Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson enough to drag the Dragons to a 3-1 win in Niksic - and the latter has been praised for his performance, being rated a '10/10' as the Fulham star shone in their Nations League clash in Eastern Europe.

Wales hero Wilson nabbed his eighth goal in 56 caps on what promised to be a tricky night in Nations League Group B4, especially following a 0-0 draw at home to Turkey on Friday evening under the bright lights of the Cardiff City Stadium. It hadn't been the best few months for the Dragons, being ranked 30th in the FIFA World rankings and failing to win in their previous four games - which included an agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Poland back in March that put an end to their EURO 2024 hopes.

But Wilson, who scored Wales' second inside three minutes to give them a dream start, was their star man and that was felt by fans - earning rave reviews in the process.

Wilson 'Magical' in Hard-Fought Montenegro Win

The winger impacted in the first two minutes and that was all it needed

As per Y Clwb Pel-droed, the Fulham star was 'magical', with his involvement in both goals being key to Wales' win that puts them in the driving seat over Iceland heading into the second round of fixtures in mid-October.

Harry Wilson's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Goals 4 =5th Assists 5 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 8th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 7th Match rating 6.52 =13th

It read:

"When Wilson is on form he really is magical. His hard work led to the opening goal before a sensational strike ended up being the game winner. You can see he’s enjoying the Bellamy system and could play a huge role going forward."

With a wizard left-foot, Wilson is a threat all over the pitch and that effectiveness up front will be a real asset going forward in terms of World Cup 2026 qualification.

Wilson Has Established Himself in the Premier League

The winger has been a cornerstone for Fulham

Wilson has been a superb player for Fulham throughout the years, and in a Premier League era where teams promoted from the Championship have struggled to make ends meet in the top-flight by going straight back down, the Welshman has taken to the top-flight like a duck to water by impacting games.

Failing to make a Premier League appearance for Liverpool despite making his first-team debut for the club in the 2017 FA Cup, loan spells at Hull City, Cardiff and Fulham proved that he was more than good enough at second-tier level - but finding that balance in the top-flight was always going to be key.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilson worked his way into the 2021-22 Championship Team of the Year with Fulham.

However, his loan spell at Bournemouth in 2019/20 saw him score seven at top-flight level, and with a further six for Fulham alongside 10 assists split between his time in the capital and on the south coast, Wilson has certainly stamped his mark as an established player in what is seen as the world's best league.

Wales star Gareth Bale's retirement means that Wilson is now their best left-footed winger, and whilst there is obviously a drop in quality between the pair, eight goals in 56 Wales caps has shown that he is a top marksman for Craig Bellamy's side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-09-24.