Friday night kicked off the first event of the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend festivities with the Panini Rising Stars game. Headlining the amazing young talent selected to be a part of the game was rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama.

He was drafted by Pau Gasol to Team Pau and was joined by some of the top young players, such as Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller and Jaime Jacquez Jr of the Miami Heat.

Although the French big man was surrounded by promising talent, Bilal Coulibaly of the Washington Wizards made for a notable addition, as he had previously played with Wembanyama for the Metropolitans 92 in France. While it served as a welcome reunion, it was ultimately cut short thanks to an upset by the opposing Team Detlef, consisting mainly of G League players.

Bittersweet performances from Wembanyama and Coulibaly

The two show flashes, but it didn't last long

Wembanyama immediately made his presence felt by scoring the first two baskets for Team Pau. His teammates were consistently looking for him on alley-oop opportunities, of which he would finish a few, including an impressive lob courtesy of Golden State Warriors rookie, Brandin Podziemski.

However, the defense of Team Detlef along with the easygoing nature of the Rising Stars game resulted in Wembanyama committing five of the team's six turnovers.

The San Antonio Spurs star went to the bench for his first break of the game and was substituted by none other than former Mets 92 teammate, Coulibaly. The Washington Wizards forward played the least amount of minutes for Team Pau at just seven, but had some impressive moments.

He finished with two baskets in his first All-Star weekend experience, featuring a pair of athletic finishes at the rim. Fortunately, Wembanyama and Coulibaly played minutes together on the court, even closing out this game side-by-side. Team Pau's comeback attempt was due to the length that both these players possess.

Coulibaly's seven-foot-two wingspan along with Wembanyama's eight-foot wingspan began to cause problems for Team Detlef. Reigning Slam Dunk contest champion, Mac McClung, was torching Team Pau until the adjustment was made to put Coulibaly on him, which slowed their offense down substantially.

Team Pau was down double-digits for most of the game but was able to turn this game competitive during the minutes that Coulibaly and Wembanyama played together.

Wembanyama and Coulibaly – Rising Stars Stats Stats Wembanyama Coulibaly PTS 11 4 REB 7 0 FG% 83.3 66.7

Unfortunately for them, it wasn't enough as Team Pau fell to Team Detlef by a score of 41-36, cutting the exciting reunion between these two French teammates short.

Wembanyama and Coulibaly were electric in France

They both made impacts on their former French league team

The basketball world was gifted a rare opportunity to witness these two players compete together on one of the biggest stages. During their time together in France, Wembanyama and Coulibaly weren't at the skill level they currently are, but that's no undermining how great they were.

Wembanyama imprinted his stamp on the competition from an early stage with incredible viral moments, including snatched blocks in midair and his infamous three-point shot put back. Coulibaly enticed scouts and basketball minds alike in limited minutes with his out-of-this-world athleticism and defensive prowess.

The Mets 92 went from being a small team in the LNB Pro A league, to a team that was receiving special coverage of their games through the NBA due to the prospect known as Victor Wembanyama. Coulibaly didn't gain much recognition until the second half of their season and eventually would become a full-time starter during their finals run.

Statistically, Coulibaly didn't fill out the stat sheet, but he displayed multiple glimpses of his true potential. During this season, these two young prospects led this team to their first Finals appearance in franchise history.

Wembanyama & Coulibaly Stats With Mets 92 Stats Wembanyama Coulibaly PTS 21.6 5.0 REB 10.4 3.1 BLK 3.0 0.2

European players make their way to the NBA every season, however, it isn't common for a pair of teammates to make their way into the league from a small team such as the Metropolitans 92. The chemistry between Coulibaly and Wembanyama didn't vanish, and it was a joy to witness despite their first taste of NBA All-Star weekend being cut short.

Wembanyama's weekend isn't over just yet as he will be participating in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night. Despite the result of the Rising Stars game, it's evident that this won't be the only time these two players compete on the biggest stage.

Assuming they stay in their respective conference, this may have been the last time these two players will play together as teammates on an NBA court.