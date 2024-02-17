Highlights Wembanyama emerges as ROTY favorite, surpassing expectations with dominant performances.

It's no secret that Victor Wembanyama, the seven-foot-four French phenom of the San Antonio Spurs, has solidified himself as the clear favorite in the Rookie of the Year race for the 2023-2024 NBA season. Not only has he established himself as the most dominant rookie in recent years, but he has also done so while rivaling the production of former Hall of Famers.

This season may have begun with two or three names being mentioned as ROTY candidates, but as the season progresses, Wembanyama has separated himself from the pack. As he participates in the All-Star weekend, we look at how Wembanyama has stated his case.

Wembanyama is emerging as a star

The French phenomenon thrives on offense with 20.5 points per game

Labeled as the biggest draft prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama entered the league already expected to lead his team and be a future face of the league. Lofty expectations for sure, but expectations that Wembanyama has already met in the first half of the season.

Averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor is impressive. It is even more impressive when one watches how Wembanyama scores. Pull-up threes, mid-range pull-ups and aggressive drives to utilize his length make the rookie from France an impossible task to guard.

Victor Wembanyama – Scoring Distribution Shot Type FGA FG% Jump Shot 435 33.1 Layup 164 53.7 Dunk 124 87.9 Alley Oop 69 82.4 Fadeaway 54 33.3 Tip Shot 46 43.5 Hook Shot 38 47.4 Bank Shot 23 56.5 Finger Roll 19 63.2

Rumors surrounding his lack of size and weight appear to be exaggerated, as Wembanyama routinely physically dominates those around him. Grabbing 10 rebounds per game as a rookie highlights his prowess down low and how he uses his length in other ways beyond scoring.

But his size isn't the only trait that separates him from the field; his size coupled with his coordination is a deadly combination. His ability to handle the ball to get into advantageous positions only aids his height. If there is traffic, Wembanyama is able to maneuver his way into the paint for a higher percentage shot.

He takes difficult shots at times, but that is part of his game. What may be a contested shot for others is not by Wembanyama. He shoots around or over any defender tasked with guarding him.

As the season has progressed, Wembanyama has grown more comfortable driving to the basket. Averaging 3.5 drives on 40.0 percent shooting in October, it has ballooned to 5.6 drives on 50.2 percent shooting in January.

He's comfortable and the lights aren't too bright. If he only excelled on the offensive side of the ball, it would have been enough. But the French phenom is thriving at a historic pace on the defensive side of the floor as well.

Wembanyama is displaying his defensive Dominance

His blocking prowess is setting records

It appears that with every month that passes, Wembanyama sets another record. In a 122–99 Spurs win over the Toronto Raptors, Wembanyama recorded a 27-point, 14-rebound, and 10-block triple-double on Feb. 12 for the first rookie to post a triple-double with blocks since David Robinson in 1990, who also did so while playing for the Spurs.

His 3.2 blocks per game lead the NBA at the All-Star break with no other player averaging more than 3 per game. He would be the first rookie to lead the league in blocks since Manute Bol in 1985-1986, who posted an astronomical 5.0 blocks per game.

It seems that with every passing month, Wembanyama sets another record. In just 48 games, he became the first player to record 75 threes, 150 assists and 150 blocks in a single season.

Playing for Team Pau during the Rising Stars Game on All-Star weekend, Wembanyama led his team in points with 11 and rebounds with 7. Although his team lost, his fluidity and effortlessness allowed him to dominate subtly. He even spent pre-game with NBA legend Jamal Crawford learning new ball-handling moves.

Undoubtedly, the Rookie of the Year award belongs to Wembanyama. His generational impact dwarfs the other members of his class and while names like Holmgren have earned respect based on his play, it's not enough to unseat the "alien" Wembayama.