Anytime defensive excellence among NBA players is mentioned, the conversation often starts with Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

On Tuesday, that excellence was once again recognized in the form of the Defensive Player of the Year award, marking Gobert's record-tying fourth time earning the honor. Only Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace have been named DPOY on four occasions.

And while Gobert has much to be happy about, between the award and Minnesota's promising playoff run, his era of dominance as arguably the best defender in the modern NBA is already threatened by a fellow Frenchman — and the next face of the league — Victor Wembanyama.

Close DPOY Race Between Gobert and Wembanyama

Voting could've gone either way

We have seen the panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who vote on the NBA awards favor newer candidates due to the same players showing up on the ballot year

after year. Although it's not the players fault they end up on the ballot, the voting panel may feel like someone else may deserve it, or they are just tired of the same individual winning the award. Voter fatigue is a real thing, and it's been proven throughout the course of history.

Gobert could very well have won his last DPOY award, because if Wembanyama continues on the trajectory he's on now, he could be taking home the hardware for years to come. Just as the NBA MVP award is often linked to the player's team success, the same could be said for the DPOY winners-.

Gobert likely got the edge in voting due to the T-Wolves finishing with a 56-26 record while also having the number one defensive rating in the NBA. What ultimately hurt Wembanyama's chances at earning the prize was the San Antonio Spurs' 22-60 record. The Defensive Player of the Year award has historically been given to players on winning teams.

Recent DPOY Winners Year Player Team Record 2024 Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 56-26 2023 Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies 51-31 2022 Marcus Smart Boston Celtics 51-31 2021 Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz 49-33 2020 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 56-17

Comparisons Between Gobert and Wembanyama

Relationship goes back to Wemby's teenage years

Gobert and Wembanyama are both familiar with one another as both players hail from France. They met when Wembanyama was 13 years old and Gobert has been a mentor ever since. During a recent interview on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three," Gobert explained how Wembanyama's development has surpassed everyone's expectations.

"He's way ahead of where I'd thought he would be in Year 1, and he's gotten better each month, but you could see earlier in the season how he had to adapt to the physicality of the game. The level of comfort that he has now, the level of understanding that he has shown now, I thought that was going to be there in Year 2 or 3."

The DPOY award is focused on blocks per game, defensive rebounds, steals and the overall impact a player has on the defensive end.

Wenbanyama made a convincing case, as he led the NBA in blocks per game with an astounding 3.6. He accumulated a total of 254 blocked shots, with the closest player to him being Oklahoma City Thunder center and fellow rookie Chet Holmgren, who had 190.

Rudy Gobert vs Victor Wembanyama - 2023-24 Stats Category Rudy Gobert Victor Wembanyama PTS 14.0 21.4 REB 12.9 10.6 STL 0.7 1.2 BLK 2.1 3.6 DRTG 106.6 111.2 NRTG 8.0 -3.2

Surprisingly, Gobert only led the league in blocks per game once in his career, when he averaged 2.6 back in the 2017-17 season. Gobert and Wembanyama mirror each other so much on the defensive end, and they share many of the same attributes. Both players have huge wingspans and are capable of changing a game from a defensive standpoint. Both players also have elite recovery and patience for their size.

The sight of these tow giants patrolling the paint can make a guard driving to the basket quickly change their mind, and if anyone dares to attempt a layup or tries to score inside, they always contest the shot, and if they can't get a hand on it, they make the shot as difficult as possible for their opponent.