Lewis Hamilton was sounding in a positive mood about Mercedes' upgrades on Saturday afternoon after qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has not won since the final stages of the 2021 campaign with Mercedes falling down the pecking order and having to try and work their way back.

They are not yet there, of course, with Red Bull very much leading the pack as things stand in 2023, but Merc have been putting the hours in concerning a new design path with their W14 to try and start closing the gap - something we saw making its debut at the Monaco GP.

It's not until this weekend at a more conventional track in Spain that we've been able to see just how the Merc is looking with its new parts, however, and on the back of running in qualifying - which saw Hamilton set the fifth-fastest time - it sounds as though they are a step in the right direction.

Reflecting on the work done by the team, Hamilton said to the media here in Barcelona:

"We've made some great progress with the car. FP2 was a big surprise [with Hamilton outside the top ten,] but we've done some great work overnight, and I was so much more confident in the car.

"These upgrades have definitely worked and so a big thank you to everyone back at the factory."

It wasn't an issue free session for Hamilton with him and team-mate George Russell touching along the pit straight, and Hamilton was asked about potential damage that he may have received causing him issues for Q3:

"I had front wing damage," he said - which was fixed between Q2 and Q3 - but either way we couldn't compete with Red Bull. Red Bull are in another league but we're coming."

Certainly, Hamilton was in an upbeat mood and will feel as though a podium place is possible this weekend now, especially with him bumped up to P4 after Pierre Gasly was handed grid penalties for impeding, though there are several other drivers who will be thinking the same.

Max Verstappen is likely going to run off and hide but with Sergio Perez, Russell, and Charles Leclerc all out of position and starting outside of the top ten tomorrow, there are opportunities for many to get into the top three.

Hamilton absolutely has every chance of doing that, too, and will be keen to see how the Merc runs over a race distance with the upgrades at a track like the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.