We're learning more about Oleksandr Usyk's detainment Tuesday at an airport in Poland, just days from when the world heavyweight boxing champion was expected to take up his ringside seat at the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois mega-fight Saturday in London.

As GIVEMESPORT previously reported, footage showed Usyk, 37, getting arrested and led away by uniformed security officers. A politician in Ukraine, Zhan Beleniuk, confirmed the arrest. The fighter's wife, Kate, posted on Instagram to allay fears from fans. "Everything is fine," she said.

Now, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with a leading boxing insider from Poland called Andrzej Wasilewski, have shared more information about what happened at John Paul II International Airport in Krakow.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is the only man to ever reign as the undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Usyk Wanted to Fly to Spain For Training Ahead of Fury Rematch

His companion was detained, which led to Usyk's detainment, too, promoter says

Usyk swiftly addressed the incident on his social media accounts, including X, the site formerly know as Twitter.

"Dear Friends. A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned."

Andrzej Wasilewski, a promoter and boxing insider from Poland, provided more details on Polish website Bokser.org, saying that Usyk drove from Kyiv in Ukraine to Krakow, where the incident took place, so he could fly to Spain for training ahead of his high-stakes heavyweight unification rematch against Fury. Usyk won the first fight by decision in May at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the second bout is booked for December 21.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's professional boxing records (as of 18/09/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Wasilewski added that a companion Usyk was traveling with was denied passage onto the flight "for no reason at all." Usyk did not want to fly alone, refused to board as a result, and was detained, too, per the boxing insider.

Ukraine President 'Disappointed'

Zelenskyy said he talked with Usyk on the phone

Zelenskyy, Ukraine's leader, said he was "disappointed" at what the country's champion went through.

"I spoke with Oleksandr Usyk on the phone after he was detained," the president said on X.

"I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion. I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, to immediately look into all the details of the incident at Kraków airport."

"Now, everything is fine, our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained. In the photo, he is with our Consul General in Kraków right after being released."