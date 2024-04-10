Highlights Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has spoken out for the first time since being declared bankrupt.

The 44-year-old was declared bankrupt last year after HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against the ex-England international.

Brown has revealed that he didn't have the 'right people' to guide him during his younger years.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has spoken out for the first time since being declared bankrupt last year. According to a report from the Daily Mirror, HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against the ex-England international at the end of February.

The High Court then confirmed the action on April 12 and the order was made public a week later. The former £50,000-a-week man spent much of his career at Old Trafford and won his fair share of honours in his 15-year stint at the club, including five Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

Brown's bankruptcy came off the back of a tough period in his personal life. It was reported last year that he had split from his wife Leanne, 47, who was a reality TV star on the show Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The 44-year-old wasn't the only player to suffer financial problems after calling it a career. Craig Bellamy was also declared bankrupt last year and has opened up about his struggles.

Wes Brown Reveals Struggles After Being Declared Bankrupt

The Englishman admits he didn't have the right people to guide him

Brown, 44, has recently had his say on where it all went wrong for him, revealing he didn't have the 'right people' to guide him during his younger years. Speaking on the Ben Heath Podcast, he said: "I think the main thing is when you are making a lot of money, you need the right people, don't you? And I would say that's one of the things I didn't have.

"It was a little bit different. It wasn't lots of people you go and speak to and you maybe meet people and do this do that. I wasn't interested in any of that. You said yes and got on with it.

"It's a long story and I won't go into the detail, but it's stuff that happened a long time ago with certain investments and getting into stuff that as a young kid, a lot of people go into, [but] don't really understand it.

"It's what a lot of people are doing and then it came to a head last year, and that's how it went.

"It's happened and I'm just getting on with it but it's one of those things where you hope people, especially this generation, don't get involved in."

The former England international, who retired from professional football in 2018, has stated his current situation is still ongoing. Brown was then asked whether or not anyone had ever reached out to him to ask for advice. He replied: "No. I've had a lot of players that have said 'I'm in the same thing'. I won't say names and it doesn't necessarily mean that the same outcome will happen to them.

"But it's stuff like when you're kids you don't really understand it anyway, you just assume a lot of people are doing it and it's fine. That's not your life, you're just playing football.

"A lot of people have been able to get themselves out of it or they're still involved in sorting it out or whatever, but I just couldn't. There's not much I could do."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wes Brown's Manchester United career in numbers: - Appearances: 352 - Goals: 5 - Assists: 11

Leanne Brown Opened up on Wes' Financial Woes

She revealed it directly affected her as well

Speaking on the Elle Sera Podcast back in 2023, ex-wife Leanne broke her silence on Wes' financial situation, explaining how a string of bad investments and property crashes were to blame:

"People have this perception of your life because your husband plays football and you have all this money coming in but people have no idea where that money's going.

"They have no idea of what's going on behind close doors, where you're investing that money, who relies on you to provide for them and who's taking advantage of you because that's exactly what happened with us. There was such a struggle going on there for many years with us but nobody would be aware of that.

"With the market crashing as well, we had properties and then the market crashed, we couldn't get rid of anything, like, huge properties. We were just advised very badly for the benefit of the people that were advising and taken advantage of a lot.

"But, where I am now, we have to take responsibility for that, we allowed that to happen, we allowed the control of somebody else to take control of our finances too much in the sense that we should have been more aware, we should have been more on top of it."

Wes Brown's Glittering Career at Manchester United

He won 11 major honours at Old Trafford

Originally from Wilmslow in Cheshire, Brown penned a deal with United when he was still attending school. He went on to enjoy great success with the reserve and youth sides, winning the FA Youth Cup and a Lancashire Division One medal before making his senior debut in 1998.

Brown went on to make 362 appearances for the Premier League giants and won five domestic titles, four domestic cups, and the Champions League on two occasions in that sequence.

Despite earning a huge amount during his professional playing career, Brown was not one of the top earners at Old Trafford. Playing in a side that included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs, there were a few who were earning a lot more than the Englishman.

All statistics taken via Transfermarkt.