West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blades’ shot-stopper is set to sign a two-year deal at the London Stadium after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Foderingham is set to provide competition for West Ham goalkeepers Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski next season as the Hammers approach a new era under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 33-year-old will be keen to bounce back after a difficult Premier League campaign at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United finished rock bottom, while Foderingham conceded 79 goals in 30 starts.

He is now set to become West Ham’s second signing of the season after the Hammers confirmed the acquisition of young Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme last week.

The 18-year-old, who joined from Palmeiras on a five-year deal, is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in South American football.

Foderingham Set for West Ham Medical

The deal is effectively agreed

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggests Foderingham is now set to have his medical ahead of his transfer to West Ham:

“It is now effectively agreed, it’s obviously a free transfer, he was at Sheffield United. His contract is up very, very soon, officially. “Everything seems to be agreed now between West Ham United and Foderingham’s representatives, he'll sign a two-year deal, have his medical, personal terms will be signed off, and he will become a West Ham United player to provide competition for the likes of Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola.”

Foderingham, who joined Sheffield United in 2020 from Rangers, went on to make 112 appearances for the Blades, guiding them to Premier League promotion in 2023 and making his English top-flight debut last season.

Wes Foderingham Career Stats (2010-2024) Club Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Swindon Town 191 199 71 Rangers 143 144 56 Sheffield United 112 149 39 Histon 9 21 0

West Ham Eye Youssef En-Nesyri Deal

Julen Lopetegui is keen to reunite with the forward

West Ham are expected to ramp up their interest in Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri this week as manager Julen Lopetegui is keen to sign the Moroccan, according to GMS sources.

The Hammers are keen to bring in a new centre-forward this summer after relying on Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen’s services up front last season.

GMS sources have revealed that West Ham are keen to understand Sevilla’s demands for En-Nesyri, as well as learn about the 27-year-old’s interest in the Premier League.

Lopetegui is reportedly ‘on board’ for En-Nesyri’s signing – the pair worked together at Sevilla from 2020 to 2022 and lifted the Europa League title.

After joining Sevilla from Leganes in 2020, En-Nesyri enjoyed a successful stint, scoring 73 goals in 196 appearances for the club.

