Highlights Wes Welker skipped the Tom Brady roast and is happy with his decision.

Brady enjoyed the roast but regretted its impact.

Brady and Welker had a successful connection during their time together with the Patriots.

The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix last month has been a highly discussed topic due to the raunchy jokes and the star-studded panel. One of Tom Brady's former targets with the New England Patriots, Wes Welker, declined his invitation, however, and says he is glad he made the decision he did.

As he told Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley:

I was a little disappointed in the Brady Roast. There was some funny stuff and everything, but you know, it was what it was. I was not asked to be a presenter. I was asked to sit on the side and get roasted, which I’m glad I wasn’t there. To each their own, I guess.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Receivers Tom Brady Ever Had These five pass catchers made life a lot easier for Tom Brady.

Wes Welker's Career With Brady

The Brady-Welker Connection

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Welker's current job in the NFL is for the Miami Dolphins as their wide receivers coach. Before he moved to coaching, Welker spent 12 seasons in the league as a receiver and his most notable stretch was from 2007 to 2012 with the Patriots and Brady. In those six seasons, Welker earned All-Pro accolades in four of them and Pro Bowl nominations in five of them.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Wes Welker led the league in receptions in 2007 with 112, in 2009 with 123, and in 2011 with 122 all while Tom Brady was under center.

When Welker was not with Brady, he was not the same player. Overall, he had a nice career, but his time in New England outshines the time he spent with the Dolphins, then San Diego Chargers, Denver Broncos, and then St. Louis Rams.

The Brady-Welker connection was mutually beneficial as Brady went to the Pro Bowl along with Welker and both of them received nominations to the Patriots All-2000s team, All-2010s team, and All-Dynasty team.

Brady's tune changed

Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/GETTY IMAGES

Brady, at first, really enjoyed the roast, but on later reflection, he wasn't too fond of the impact it had on his personal life, specifically his kids. The jokes were in fun, but a lot of the jokes pointed to Brady's life off the field, including his divorce. As much as he enjoyed being teased, the effect it had on those he loved was too much for him to want to have a roast again.

I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids. So it’s the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world.

Brady may regret the roast all together, but it was a little surprising not to see Welker there who had been such an integral part of Brady's receiving corp. Welker had his reasons for skipping out, and it seems like Brady wishes he had done the same.

Source: Pro Football Network

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.