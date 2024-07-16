Highlights Footage of Enzo Fernandez singing a discriminatory chant emerged after Argentina's Copa America win.

Wesley Fofana, Fernandez's teammate at Chelsea, responded to the footage on social media.

The chant was aimed at French players, and Fernandez has several Chelsea teammates who are French.

Wesley Fofana has hit out at his Chelsea teammate Enzo Fernandez after the midfielder shared footage of himself singing a 'racist chant' aimed at French footballers alongside some of his Argentina teammates. Argentina won the Copa America, beating Colombia 1-0 in the final, and in the middle of the celebrations, a live video was shared on the star's Instagram profile.

The footage showed Fernandez celebrating his nation's success with some of his teammates on a bus. Proceedings took an unsavoury turn when it was revealed they were singing a chant aimed at black French footballers.

The French FA have launched an official complaint against the Argentina team as a result, and many fans have expressed their shock over Fernandez's actions. Fernandez currently plays with several French footballers at Chelsea, including Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto and Fofana.

Fofana Responds to Fernandez Chant

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the French Chelsea players are all furious with Fernandez's actions, but Fofana has gone one further and called him out on social media. Sharing footage of the chant on his own Instagram story and on X, the defender captioned it 'Football in 2024: Uninhibited racism'.

Alongside that, there have been multiple reports of several Chelsea players unfollowing Fernandez on social media, and it remains to be seen what sort of response he'll get once he returns to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Blues facing tricky situation

Shortly after the footage was shared, and Fofana had responded, it emerged that Chelsea were launching their own investigation into the video and addressing the situation as it unfolded. According to Sky Sports, the club will be looking into things, and determining what is the best foot to put forward at this point.

With Enzo Maresca now in charge, it's a brand-new era at Stamford Bridge and this incident could prove to be a huge early obstacle for him to navigate. Whether Maresca will have any involvement in the investigation, and a say in any possible future punishment, is unclear. Fernandez joined Chelsea for a then club-record £107million fee in February 2023.