Fofana has confirmed that the situation has been resolved and that the pair are united ahead of the new season.

Fernandez donated to anti-discrimination charity but his actions are still under investigation by FIFA.

Wesley Fofana has spoken out about Enzo Fernandez's return to the Chelsea squad after slamming his club teammate for singing a racist chant in the wake of Argentina's Copa America win. The French centre-back has stated that the situation has now been resolved and that the pair intend to move forward.

Fernandez's chanting became a big talking point after it seemingly caused a fracturing within the squad. Many French players within the Blues' team, who were the targets of the chant, were left furious, including Fofana, who quoted the video with the caption, 'uninhibited racism'.

The Argentine midfielder has only just linked up with the rest of the Chelsea squad for pre-season, having been on an extended break following the Copa America's conclusion. Reports had suggested that issues had been resolved, though, with manager Enzo Maresca stating that everyone was feeling comfortable.

What Fofana Said About Fernandez

Defender doesn't believe his teammate is 'racist'

Part of the repercussions for Fernandez's actions involved him making an immediate apology to the squad in a team meeting and he will also make a donation to an anti-discrimination charity. And Fofana, speaking about the situation, has revealed what was said between the pair.

"You see Enzo is back and I’m happy," he told the Daily Mail. "We talked together. I explained why I didn’t like the video. He explained. He said sorry because he did not want to hurt French fans or anyone. He did not understand when singing it.

"And I trust him. Because I know him. I know Enzo. He is not racist. It is just the video is bad. It’s not only Enzo. It’s the Argentinian team. Enzo is in the video but if he was from another country, I would have posted the same thing. For sure, it was a big story because we play in the same team.

"But now it is done, it’s good. I'm happy with this situation because he understands me, I understand him, he said sorry, I trust him, and that is the most important thing. Enzo is a big player in Argentina. I hope this has educated him a bit, because for sure, it is a different culture."

Fofana continued to say that team unity was important ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and that everybody had agreed to put a pin in the incident: "We talked, all the team together. It was not only me and Enzo. It was everybody.

"We are in the same team and we need to go forward together. It is finished. We play together. We need to stay together. We're strong together.

"If I’m on one side and Enzo is on the other side and we fight every day or we don't talk or we're not happy, on the pitch then we don’t play well. That's not only me and Enzo. It's all the team. It is for that, that we talked. It’s a good club.

"I don't care about the money,’ he added. ‘He loses money. I don't want Enzo to lose money. The donation is good but the most important thing is not to repeat the act and that we educate everybody. He is an example because Enzo is a big player, a big star. He understands that and I’m happy like this."

Chelsea Won't Take Further Action Against Fernandez

FIFA could still take action against the midfielder

Chelsea had stated prior to Fofana's statement that Fernandez would not be punished by the club for his actions as they bid to draw a line under the events of the summer. However, the midfielder could still face punishment for his actions elsewhere.

FIFA confirmed earlier in July that they had launched an investigation into the video shared by Fernandez. According to reports, Fernandez could face either a fine or a potential suspension.

Chelsea fans could see him back in the team during pre-season, however, before the Premier League resumes. The Blues are next in action against Club America before three more friendly matches against Manchester City, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.