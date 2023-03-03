Chelsea have the ‘perfect replacement’ for defender Thiago Silva in the shape of Wesley Fofana, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GiveMeSport

Chelsea have the ‘perfect replacement’ for defender Thiago Silva in the shape of Wesley Fofana, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Blues host relegation-threatened Leeds United over the weekend as manager Graham Potter looks to ease some of the pressure building on his shoulders.

Chelsea news – Thiago Silva

Despite Silva being 38 years old, he has been a pivotal player for Chelsea since his arrival on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2020.

The Brazil international has started 20 Premier League games for the west London outfit in the current campaign but had to be taken off after just 19 minutes last time out against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea released a statement shortly afterwards revealing Silva sustained ligament damage in his knee and Sky Sports reported that he could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

Fofana was the player chosen to replace the South American at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he could get the nod from the off when Leeds come to visit.

What has Phillips said about Fofana?

When asked about how big a blow Silva’s absence would be, Phillips told GMS that he believes it presents a ‘big chance’ for Fofana to show his worth.

He said: “On the other side of that, one door closes another one opens, and there's a big chance for Wesley Fofana, who I believe will get the nod ahead of Trevoh Chalobah.

“He'll play on the right side of that back four, I assume, on Saturday. He's been out injured as well for four months, he's started to come back in, he replaced Silva at the weekend, and I think really, he is a perfect replacement for Silva.

“He brings a strong mentality as well, and I think he will slot in quite nicely to replace Silva, and it's a perfect opportunity now for him to nail down a regular spot in that Chelsea team which he is fighting for.”

How has Fofana played this season?

Chelsea signed Fofana in a £75 million deal from Leicester City in the summer with the player putting pen to paper on a seven-year contract worth £230,000-per-week.

However, a serious knee injury of his own has restricted the former France Under-21 international to just eight appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Fofana’s 603 minutes of action across all competitions aren’t enough to make a true assessment of his Chelsea career so far, but he should get the chance to showcase his potential over the coming weeks.