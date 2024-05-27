Highlights Brazilian starlet Wesley Gassova has impressed with Corinthians and is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

The talented teenager is known for his direct dribbling style and pace as a left winger, which sees him torment defences.

Wesley's contract doesn't expire until 2027, but he is valued at £26m by his club.

Every year, there is always a new crop of talent to emerge as the next generation. Some continue to fly, whilst others falter under the pressure of expectation. In particular, Brazil has a history of producing world-class youngsters over the years. Neymar, Pele and Ronaldinho are just a few of them - and Wesley Gassova could be the next one to shine under the limelight.

The 19-year-old has excelled in South America for Corinthians, tormenting defenders with his pace, skill and flair. There's not much he can't do - and it has naturally led to links to several Premier League clubs, including West Ham. Considering his age, he will still look up to Brazil's greatest players as inspiration.

After all, from the white beaches of Rio to the Amazon rainforest, the country is obsessed with football. You could look in every direction and still see people enjoying life with a ball at their feet, although some of the games played will be more unconventional than others. It has naturally played a huge part in Gassova's childhood and career as a footballer. As the media speculation around him rises, here's everything you need to know about the coveted youngster.

Wesley Gassova's Corinthians Career

Children are taught that 'football is life' from a young age in Brazil. It's part of their culture - and Wesley experienced that. He joined the Corinthians' youth setup in 2016 for the under-11s squad. He gradually impressed at each age category, before eventually signing his first professional deal in April 2022 as part of a three-year contract.

Unsurprisingly, he was seen as a major talent at the club, so in the same month he signed his first contract, he made his first-team debut, coming on as a substitute for Gustavo Silva in the 74th minute. Corinthians went on to draw 1-1 with Portuguesa-RJ in the Copa do Brasil. Meanwhile, he made his league debut six weeks later during the club's 1-0 loss to Cuiaba.

Wesley couldn't maintain consistency for his club. The Brazilian was often overwhelmed and struggled to take on defenders with confidence. It's a common sight for teenagers - and it made Corinthians rethink their policy. To help him feel more comfortable, he was taken back to the youth teams and integrated into the under-20s side. For the youth team, he played 11 matches, scoring two goals in the process. The stats weren't incredible, but he was more confident, allowing him to return to the first team eventually. Due to this, in August 2023, the youngster scored his first professional goal, netting the winner in a 2-1 win against Lionel Messi's first club, Newell's Old Boys, in the Copa Sudamericana.

Since then, he has shone under the spotlight. Corinthians haven't proved to be the most successful team in the country, after faltering to mid-table finishes, but Wesley has given them hope for a bright future. The Brazilian's technical ability and talent can be highlighted in his stats below.

Wesley's Career Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Campeonato Brasileiro 32 3 2 Campeonato Paulista 12 1 0 Copa do Brasil 8 1 2 Copa Sudamericana 10 2 0 Copa Libertadores 2 0 0

Wesley Gassova's Height and Age

Wesley is 1.8m tall or - in other words - five feet, nine inches tall. The average height in his home country is often considered to be quite small at 1.75m, but compared to the rest of the world, Wesley's shorter build allows him to be quick on the ball, have a low centre of gravity and consistently look to torment defences. It's the worst nightmare when coming up against him.

Meanwhile, the winger was born on 5th March 2005, meaning he is currently 19 years old. He is only at the start of his career and he will continue to improve. The peak age of a footballer is disputed, but a winger is often at their best when they are between 23 and 25. Wesley's not near his peak yet, which will only concern defences once they realise what he can already do.

Wesley Gassova's Position

Wesley is naturally a left winger. It's the position he has most frequently occupied and it's where he feels most comfortable. As a right-footed winger, he is capable of cutting in and taking aim. It's been seen time and time again - and it highlights why he plays on the left.

The spritely teenager has played in other positions throughout his career, most notably slightly deeper as a left midfielder or up top alongside someone else. However, he's not had the same impact. It is often a challenge for young players to master one position; trying to get him to be versatile as well was always likely to fail.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the Corinthians coach who nurtured Wesley into the team, stated after the winger's first professional goal that he must be more prolific: "I've already told him that an attacker who doesn't score goals is not an attacker. Regardless of playing on the wings, you have to score goals."

Stats by Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Left winger 20 5 2 Left midfielder 8 0 0 Second striker 2 0 0 Centre forward 1 0 0 Right winger 1 0 0 Right midfielder 1 0 1

Style of Play

In the modern age of football, the days of exciting and energetic wingers who take players on are decreasing. Jack Grealish is the perfect example; he was feared at Aston Villa for his ability to get past an opponent with ease, but at Manchester City, he hardly ever does it, instead playing the more robotic pass backwards. Pep Guardiola, manager of the reigning Premier League winners, has lamented: "Today football is losing the dribble."

Wesley goes against that convention. He has Brazilian flair, but not in the conventional sense where they all use tricks to get past an opponent. He is a lot more direct when dribbling, using body feints to burst past defenders. It's a pleasure to watch - and, despite it being 'simpler', opponents still don't know how to stop it.

His simple moves see him square up to a defender and beat them in a race with his electric pace. In the clips above, you can see his strength in specific scenarios. He is not pushed over easily like other wingers, with his slightly stocky build allowing him to stay on his feet. Even when there is a sense that you can predict what is happening, it's still hard to stop him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across the opening two months of the 2024 Brazilian top-flight season, Wesley Gassova completed more take-ons than any other player in the division.

Wesley Gassova's Contract

Wesley signed his first professional contract in 2022, as part of a three-year deal. It was a clear - but typical - statement of intent from the club to tie him down for the foreseeable future. However, they went one step further in August 2023. After scoring his first professional goal for the club, the Brazilian giants extended Wesley's contract until the end of 2027. It means he still has over three years left on his current deal, making it harder for any clubs who want to acquire his services.

Despite this recent pay hike, Wesley has one of the lowest wages in the league, according to Footy Stats. The highly-rated teenager reportedly earns just under £1,500 per year, although this will not take into factor his sponsorship and other obligations, which would take it far higher. However, it is still a drastically different world to the Premier League.

Future Plans

Linked with moves to the Premier League

As is always the case for any player shining in South America, they are naturally linked with a move to Europe, specifically the Premier League. Wesley is no different, and he has clubs in La Liga and England looking at his qualities. West Ham United have begun talks to sign the winger, according to the Standard. The 19-year-old has been identified as a key target by their sporting director Tim Steidten, which is hardly surprising when he is one of the most entertaining wingers in South America currently.

The publication added that the east London club started negotiations early in May 2024 in a direct attempt to beat Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis to his signature. Corinthians reportedly value Wesley at £26m, but they only own 70% of the player’s rights, with the other 30% belonging to his representatives.

Newcastle United were also linked to securing signature earlier on in the 2023/24 season. It feels only a matter of time until the Brazilian makes the move to Europe and begins to torment defences, just like Vinicius Junior, now one of the best players in the world, did.

Information via The Standard, Rondo Reports, Globo, Footy Stats and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27th May 2024.