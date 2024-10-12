Key Takeaways Wesley Sneijder believes he could have been as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he'd been more dedicated.

Sneijder said that he would not have changed his career, despite admitting he did not go above and beyond to fulfill his potential.

Sneijder's remarkable career highlights include winning a treble with Inter Milan and reaching the 2010 World Cup final.

In football, the art of one-upmanship is woven into the very fabric of the world's most beloved sport. For some, it might seem like nothing more than 22 players chasing a ball around a field, but for the true devotees, it's so much more. Football is a way of life, a passion that thrives on rivalries, personalities, and the drama that unfolds on and off the pitch. Every player, every moment, every gesture adds to its appeal.

One striking example of a player type that fascinates millions of football fans is the empty boaster - the one who talks a big game but consistently falls short when it's time to deliver. They’re the player who thrives on flashy words and bold promises, yet when the spotlight hits, their performance rarely matches their rhetoric. Of course, this cannot be said about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated the sport over the last two decades and are two of the greatest of all time.

However, there is one individual - who won the treble at Inter Milan under Jose Mourinho - who has recently gone on record to suggest he could have been just as good as football's greatest duopoly but 'didn't feel like it'. Wesley Sneijder also won Eredivisie, La Liga and Super Lig titles with Ajax, Real Madrid and Galatasaray respectively, and won the Silver Boot and Bronze Ball awards at the 2010 World Cup. His achievements, though great, don't quite hold a candle to 13 combined Ballon d'Ors, but the Dutchman had his reasons.

Wesley Sneijder Makes Bold Claim

He was not willing to give up luxuries in his efforts to be the world's best

The now 40-year-old, who had success at the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan, told Italian publication Gianluca DiMarzio back in 2020 that he enjoyed his life while Messi and Ronaldo were more dedicated to reaching the higher levels. Sneijder said:

"I could have become like Messi or Ronaldo. I simply didn't feel like it."

He added: "I enjoyed my life, maybe I had a glass at dinner (of wine) at dinner. Leo and Cristiano are different, they have made many sacrifices. And that's fine with me. My career however, was still amazing."

Interestingly, it wasn't the first time the Dutchman had made his inner beliefs voiced about the situation. Back in 2019, in an interview with Fox Sports, the then-34 year old said: “If I would have lived 100% for my sport, I would have joined the list of Cristiano & Messi. I know that. But I didn’t want to, and I don’t regret that. It’s not like I couldn’t do it, I just didn’t want to.”

The Dutchman then went on to fire more shots at Ronaldo over his sub-par free-kick accuracy with Juventus.“If you look at Cristiano, he will stand behind the ball 30 times and won’t score 1," Sneijder added. "Then I think to myself, how?”

When asked about the best teammate he ever played with, Sneijder was unable to pur more hot water on Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer as the two never crossed paths. Instead, he chose Spanish legend, Guti, saying: “When I started at Real Madrid, he didn't talk to me for three months, because he ended up on the bench because of me. But then we started playing together and we had an incredible understanding. He's a phenomenal player, probably the best I've ever played with.”

Sneijder's Incredible Career

At one point, he was one of the best in his position

Sneijder began his professional journey at Ajax, where he lifted an Eredivisie title before sealing a £24 million move to Real Madrid in 2007. During his two seasons in Spain, the Dutch maestro made 66 appearances, playing a key role in Madrid's 2007-08 La Liga triumph.

However, Sneijder is perhaps best remembered for his remarkable spell at Inter Milan, where he became a central figure in the club's legendary treble-winning 2009-10 campaign under Mourinho, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest number 10s in the game. That season, Inter clinched the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and capped it off with a Champions League victory, defeating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2009/10 season, Wesley Sneijder played 57 games, scored 16 goals, provided 17 assists, finishing fourth in that year's Ballon d'Or rankings.

On the international stage, Sneijder's brilliance propelled the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, though they narrowly fell to Spain 1-0. Having joined Inter in 2009 for £13 million, Sneijder made 116 appearances for the Nerazzurri, though injuries hampered his final season. He later enjoyed stints at Galatasaray, Nice, and Al-Gharafa in Qatar.

From an individual standpoint, Sneijder was crowned the 2009-10 UEFA Midfielder of the Year and earned the World Cup Silver Ball and Bronze Boot for his stunning performances and crucial goals at the 2010 World Cup. Despite his stellar achievements, he couldn't match the sheer dominance of Messi and Ronaldo, though, who collectively amassed 13 Ballon d'Or awards during an era where nobody except Luka Modric and Karim Benzema could curb the trend - although Sneijder believes he should have collected the honour.