West Bromwich Albion are hopeful of completing a late loan deal for Southampton forward Adam Armstrong, according to The Telegraph's John Percy.

The transfer deadline is due to shut imminently, but clubs can get an extension if they hand in a deal sheet before the 11pm cutoff.

The 27-year-old forward was phenomenal for Saints last season, helping fire them to promotion with 24 goals and 13 assists in the Championship.

However, Armstrong has struggled to prove anywhere near as prolific in the Premier League. Albeit playing for a Saints side who are rock-bottom of the division, he's managed only two goals and two assists in the top flight this term.

And it appears the former Blackburn man could now be heading back to the second tier, with Percy telling his followers on X:

"#wba are hopeful of completing a late - very late - loan deal for #SaintsFC striker Adam Armstrong. Would be the final piece of business for new manager Tony Mowbray if completed."

Armstrong would represent a potential coup for new boss Tony Mowbray, who managed the forward at Blackburn. Armstrong's last full campaign under Mowbray's watch at Ewood Park saw him net 28 goals, despite Rovers only finishing in 15th place.

The Baggies boss will be confident in his abilities to get the most out of Armstrong again as he looks to solidify West Brom's playoff hopes in the second half of the season. The forward didn't feature in Saints' 2-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday but has made 20 Premier League appearances this term.