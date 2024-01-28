Highlights The Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves was suspended as fans clashed in the stands and on the pitch.

Videos of the chaotic incident circulated on social media, showing uniformed police officers trying to restore order.

Wolves emerge victorious with a 2-0 win, but the match was overshadowed by the violent scenes.

The first Black Country derby in nearly three years erupted into chaos as a mass brawl between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers fans within the stands forced officials to temporarily suspend the game while police officials tried to get everything under control. The FA Cup fourth-round tie between the two clubs promised to be a fierce one, with the close rivals meeting for the first time since 2021 when they were both in the Premier League.

Things were always going to be intense during the game, with derby days often some of the most volatile environments in football, but things were even wilder than anyone probably imagined as a large group of supporters began brawling in the crowd towards the end of the contest. The fighting actually broke out towards the pitch as well and, due to the sheer number of fans involved, the game was suspended with players heading back to the changing rooms for the time being.

The incident has been captured on camera, and it has to be seen to be believed as the chaos ensued with an army of uniformed police officers racing across the touchline towards the area to try and put a stop to it all. The incident apparently stemmed from a group of Wolves fans being in the West Brom end and eventually colliding with their rivals' supporters.

Once the situation was brought under control, the game eventually got back underway, with the two sides playing the remainder of the game, but Kyle Bartley didn't return. After escorting his family away from the area and to safety, the defender guided them to the dressing room and opted not to return to the match.

Wolves emerged victorious in the game

The Premier League side beat their rivals 2-0

The game got back underway in the 78th minute and the two sides played out the remainder of the game, but the tie was essentially over already due to the fact that Wolves had given themselves a 2-0 lead before the stoppage. The match was actually restarted from the point immediately after Gary O'Neil's side scored their second goal of the day.

A strike from Pedro Neto in the first half, followed by Matheus Cunha's goal shortly before the game was suspended, sealed the result for Wolves who will move on to the fifth round of the FA Cup and quickly leave behind any memories of the horrific scenes that played out during the second half of this match. Hopefully, all fans involved in the incident will be dealt with accordingly.