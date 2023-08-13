West Bromwich Albion could lose the services of Grady Diangana at The Hawthorns, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor telling GIVEMESPORT that he finds the club’s stance on the winger “hard to understand.”

Carlos Corberan is facing a challenging season with the Baggies, with matters behind the scenes taking precedence.

West Brom transfer news – Grady Diangana

Earlier this summer, a report in the Sunday People (via Football League World) claimed that West Brom could be willing to sell Diangana and centre-back Dara O’Shea, aiming to balance the books by selling two of their most prized assets.

That is because the club face financial difficulties, with The Telegraph’s John Percy reporting that owner Guochuan Lai’s reputation is now at an all-time low.

The Baggies have taken a four-year loan of £20m from private American investment company MSD, which will concern fans given Lai’s refusal to pay back £10m that the club already owes in loans.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the club are under pressure to shift some of the higher-earners at The Hawthorns on as Corberan aims to build a fresh and hungry side in the face of adversity.

O’Shea would eventually make the £7m switch to Premier League outfit Burnley, whilst Diangana remains on the books in the Black Country.

And, according to the Express & Star, the same club have Diangana on their radar alongside Leicester City and Leeds United, with the winger valued at around £7m by the Baggies.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Brom can leverage a transfer fee closer to £10m due to the level of interest in the attacker, once described as having the “potential for magic” by journalist Graeme Brown.

But Taylor is baffled as to why Diangana isn’t wanted at West Brom after they signed him in a deal rising to £18m from West Ham United in 2020.

What has Taylor said about West Brom and Diangana?

Asked about Leeds’ interest in Diangana, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I see that as being a good signing.

“I've seen suggestions he's not wanted at West Brom, which I find hard to understand, but obviously, I'm not at the club, so I'm guessing there's more to it than that.

“But a couple of years ago, he was deemed a top talent at West Ham, and they were disappointed to see him sold.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for West Brom?

With financial peril taking precedence at West Brom, the club’s supporters will hope to see the club in a stable position come the end of the season, no matter what division they find themselves in.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that the Baggies have the potential to be saved from their current predicament quickly but understands why it is a “nerve-wracking” time to be a supporter of the club.

After yesterday's 3-2 victory over Swansea City, West Brom travel to Leeds United next Friday, aiming to accumulate a healthy number of points in the early stages of the season.

The Baggies round off the month by welcoming Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough outfit to The Hawthorns before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.