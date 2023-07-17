West Bromwich Albion fans will be worried about the current state of the club at The Hawthorns, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Carlos Corberan hopes to guide the Baggies back to the Premier League this season after relegation from the top flight over two years ago.

West Brom news – Latest

In May, the MailOnline reported that West Brom’s owners refused to answer questions on the financial peril the club is currently facing.

The Baggies’ shareholders sent 38 questions on several topics given the club’s much-publicised in-house crisis after the West Midlands outfit’s owner, Lai Guochuan, withdrew £7m from the club in ‘Covid relief loans.’

Guochuan has also failed to settle a £5m debt inherited from the club’s previous owners, despite contrary assurances.

And the club has rejected the opportunity to address the shareholders’ concerns, leading to uncertainty and unrest amongst the Baggies fanbase.

“This effectively removes your ability to fully consider the acceptability of the accounts of the company which you part-own,” said SFA chairman Leigh Kent.

“This is clearly both unacceptable and unfortunate given the position the club is now in.”

However, The Telegraph has reported that West Brom have a plan to get themselves out of the mess they are in.

The Black Country outfit have taken out a £20m loan from MSD to prevent administration, whilst a short-term strategy is in place to ensure the club remain competitive next season.

There will also be a renewed attempt to move big-money earners on as they aim to generate more funding to stay afloat.

One player who could leave could be winger Grady Diangana, whom Jones has told GIVEMESPORT would be an excellent signing for Leeds United after the Whites were linked with a move for the 25-year-old by the Express & Star.

And Jones believes it’s a “nerve-wracking” time for supporters when their club is in a state like this.

What has Jones said about West Brom?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's always nerve-wracking when you're in a situation like this as a club. West Brom missed their opportunity to bounce back up to the Premier League.

“As soon as that passes, with every year, you wonder if you're gone for good. When you lose valuable players, you fear what drop you’re heading on.

“There is the potential here that West Brom can be saved quite quickly. But from a fan point of view, it's always worrying when you're in a scenario like this.”

What next for West Brom?

Corberan must focus on on-pitch matters, as the Baggies aim to recover from missing out on a spot in the play-offs on the final day last season.

West Brom open their campaign with a trip to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on 5th August before travelling north to take on Staffordshire rivals Stoke City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Baggies then welcome Swansea City to The Hawthorns before challenging clashes against Leeds and Middlesbrough close out the first month of the Championship campaign.

Therefore, with less than a month until the season gets underway, Corberan hopes to see some moves made in the transfer market.