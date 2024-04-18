Highlights West Ham's Europa League hopes dashed after failing to overcome Bayer Leverkusen's two-goal lead from the first left.

An electric atmosphere at London Stadium fueled a quick West Ham start, but the Hammers faded as their intensity waned in the second half.

Brilliant substitution moves from Xabi Alonso helped Leverkusen maintain control and secure victory.

West Ham United have crashed out of the Europa League after failing to overturn a two-goal deficit over the new German Champions Bayer Leverkusen. The Hammers had it all to do after conceding twice in the final ten minutes of the reverse fixture but couldn't quite manage the comeback.

The atmosphere at the London Stadium was electric as the home fans tried to will their side to an unlikely comeback, and it paid off at the start. The returning Jarrod Bowen swung a ball onto the head of Michail Antonio who beat the onrushing Matej Kovar to put the ball into an empty net.

The passion on display by both teams spoiled over as things became heated both on and off the pitch, leading to red cards being shown to members of both backroom staff. By the time the second half came around, that fire was gone and West Ham began to peter out.

Intelligent subs from Xabi Alonso allowed for the Bundesliga champions to wrestle back control of the game as they saw out the next 45 minutes with relative ease. The game was sealed when a deflected strike from Jeremie Frimpong beat a wrong-footed Lukasz Fabianski to extend the German's unbeaten run to 44 games.

Defeat for the Irons means that it is almost impossible for the Premier League to receive the extra Champions League spot for next season.

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Lukasz Fabianski - 6/10

Was beaten by a harsh deflection and other than that didn't have a massive amount to do. This will likely be the Pole's final European night.

RB - Vladimir Coufal - 5/10

Not Coufal's best display overall. He threatened little down the right and didn't provide much in the way of deliveries.

CB - Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Showed intensity and had to defend well against the Leverkusen onslaught in the second half. He kept pushing his teammates when the chips were down as any leader should.

CB - Nayef Aguerd - 6/10

Aguerd was hardly troubled by the Leverkusen attack before an untimely injury saw him taken off just before the end of the first period.

LB - Aaron Cresswell - 5/10

The experienced Englishman's motive was clear. Get balls into the box for Antonio to attack. To his credit, he put in numerous menacing deliveries that were begging to be converted. Fatigue clearly set in and it was his deflection that saw the ball divert past Fabianski.

CDM - Tomas Soucek - 5/10

In comparison to his midfield counterparts, Soucek seemed to struggle the most. He didn't offer the physical threat that would've been expected of him.

CDM - Edson Alvarez - 7/10

The former Ajax man won many of his midfield battles and showed composure on the ball. If some of his other teammates had shown the same, the result could've been very different.

RW - Jarrod Bowen - 7/10

The return of Bowen was a much needed boost for David Moyes' side and he made an immediate impact. His delightful cross set up Antonio to cut the aggregate deficit to one. He will be gutted at not converting his close range volley to make it 2-0.

AM - James Ward-Prowse - 6/10

Ward-Prowse led the charge in terms of intensity for his side, but he lacked the usual quality on the ball that most come to expect from him. He seemed too intent on riling up the opposition at times.

LW: Mohammed Kudus - 5.5/10

We know how electric Kudus can be on his day, but while he showed glimpses, he didn't threaten enough to really worry the visitors. By the end he looked shattered, much like some of his colleagues.

ST - Michail Antonio - 6/10

The number 9 was brave in putting his body on the line for the opener and continued to be a nuisance. He lacked the end product in other scenarios, but was a thorn in the side of a Leverkusen defence that were clearly uncomfortable.

Sub - Angelo Ogbonna - 6/10

The experienced Italian came on to replace the injured Aguerd late in the first half. He had to help weather the storm a little bit but it wasn't enough to keep a clean sheet.

Sub - Ben Johnson - 5/10

Offered more energy but didn't have much of a chance to impact the game.

Sub - Maxwell Cornet 5/10

Didn't do too much to impact things when coming on. His teammates were flat which didn't help.

Bayer Leverkusen Player Ratings

GK - Matej Kovar - 6/10

The former Manchester United 'keeper seemed overwhelmed by the atmosphere, making mistakes early with one ultimately leading to the opening goal. However, the youngster redeemed himself with some fine stops, notably from a close range Bowen volley.

RB - Josip Stanisic - 5/10

Struggled at first with Cresswell and Kudus threatening down his side of the pitch, but was able to regain control and the tides turned.

CB - Odilon Kossounou - 2/10

Kossounou was booked early on and from then was playing on thin ice. You could tell, as even in possession he was extremely sloppy. It was so bad, that Xabi Alonso hauled him off after just 28 minutes.

CB - Jonathan Tah - 6/10

The Leverkusen captain was a little all over the place next to Kossounou. When Tapsoba came on, he seemed to settle down as he was less concerned with what his centre-half partner was doing.

LB - Piero Hincapie 6/10

A decent job from Hincapie, who managed to get ahold of Bowen as the game settled. The Englishman was left a frustrated figure and much of that was down to Hincapie's efforts.

CM - Granit Xhaka - 7/10

The former Arsenal man showed experience and a calmness that his young teammates sorely needed in the early stages. His leadership was essential as Leverkusen saw the game out in the latter stages.

CM - Ezequiel Palacios 6/10

Helped his midfield regain control of the game in the second half, but played second fiddle to Xhaka for most of the night.

RW - Nathan Tella - 3/10

Tella has shown improvement over the last couple of years, but the former Southampton man was quiet tonight and offered little threat before being brought off at half time.

AM - Florian Wirtz - 6.5/10

The wonderkid was quiet in the early stages, as was the rest of his team. However, as Leverkusen got a foothold of the game, Wirtz's importance grew and he looked progressively more dangerous as the game went on.

LW: Alex Grimaldo - 4/10

For his high standards, the Spaniard will be disappointed with his outing. Grimaldo is one of Leverkusen's biggest threats but didn't stamp his authority on the game.

ST: Patrik Schick - 3/10

If not for the commentators mentioning the Czech's wonder goal in the Euro's a couple of years ago, you'd be forgiven for not realising he was on the pitch.

Sub - Edmond Tapsoba - 7/10

The Burkinabe defender couldn't have done any worse than the man he replaced. It was a much needed change, as Tapsoba managed to tame the physical Antonio, he had a lot less joy for the rest of the game.

Sub - Jeremie Frinpong - 7/10

The Dutchman has been linked to the likes of Manchester United, and it's no coincidence that Leverkusen appeared more settled when he stepped onto the field. It was his deflected effort that led to the equaliser.

Sub - Victor Boniface - 6/10

Did a better job than Schick in getting his teammates more involved in the game. He added more of a threat which clearly played into West Ham defenders' minds.

Sub - Yacine Adli - 5/10

Did get in behind once or twice but didn't make a major difference, unlike Frimpong and Tapsoba.

Man of the Match: Jeremie Frimpong

It's not often that a substitute can win man of the match, but the presence that Frimpong had when he came on mate a noticeable difference to how Xabi Alonso's men performed in the second period.

The Dutchman's attacking threat pinned the West Ham defenders back, preventing the from throwing too many men forward in case of a counterattack. It was his strike, albeit via a deflection, that all but ended West Ham's hopes.