Footage of Declan Rice's heartwarming interaction with a West Ham fan following the Hammers' win over Manchester United has now gone viral.

Rice produced an outstanding performance at the London Stadium to help the Irons to a vital 1-0 win.

Said Benrahma's strike proved to be the difference after David de Gea's costly error gifted the Algerian a goal.

And after speaking to the media after the game, the Hammers captain spotted a young fan who was desperate to meet him.

Declan Rice's wholesome exchange with young fan

As he was being escorted away by security, Rice locked eyes with the youngster, who was holding back tears due to the sheer excitement of seeing the West Ham skipper in the flesh.

"You alright brother?" Rice says to the little boy.

"You good, why are you crying?", he then asks before giving the fan a hug.

The young supporter then proceeds to ask Rice for his shirt and the midfielder's response was just perfect.

"You know what, I did promise it to [Marcus] Rashford," he jokes.

"Don't show them lot, but I'll give him another one. Here you go."

The little boy was ecstatic with the gift from Rice and the two then shared another hug.

It's fair to say Rice made the youngster's dreams come true and gave him a day he'll never forget.

Reaction to Rice's interaction with supporter

The clip was initially posted by the young boy's father, who captioned the post: "What a hero you are, Declan Rice. Thanks so much. If anyone can help me get this signed, please as I didn't have a pen."

Rice himself responded to the clip and promised he would sign the shirt.

"Seeing your boy made my night. This is what it’s all about! Would be a pleasure to sign it for you," he stressed.

The video quickly went viral and a number of famous faces reacted to the lovely moment.

Transfer news specialist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote: "Declan Rice is simply fantastic. On and off the pitch. What a player, what a guy."

Rice reacts after West Ham beat Man United

Taking to the club's Twitter account, Rice recorded a video for fans after West Ham's victory over United.

"West Ham fans, what a night, what a win," he said.

"Felt your energy and felt your support throughout. Big win.

"Now onto a semi-final. Come on you Irons."

West Ham's victory pushes them up to 15th in the Premier League table and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

And with a European semi-final to come on Thursday, there is still a chance this could turn into a memorable season for the Hammers.