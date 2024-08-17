Highlights Aston Villa had Jhon Duran's late goal to thank for as they beat West Ham 2-1 away from home.

Lucas Paqueta's penalty cancelled out Amadou Onana's early opener.

Youri Tielemans was influential throughout the match, playing a key role in securing Villa's deserved victory and earning Man of the Match status.

Jhon Duran scored a late goal to secure a big win for Aston Villa against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season. The forward struck in the 79th minute after Lucas Paqueta had cancelled out Amadou Onana's opener.

For Villa, the game started in similar fashion to how their 2023/24 season ended. They went 1-0 up after only four minutes when new signing Onana headed in Youri Tielemans' pinpoint cross. Villa should have gone two up when Leon Baily took Matty Cash's ball in his stride and rounded the 'keeper, but he could only hit the post from a tight angle.

At this stage, it looked like West Ham were in for a long evening, as Villa, under the influence of Tielemans, began to take control of the game. But after 37 minutes, the referee adjudged that Cash had fouled Thomas Soucek for a penalty. Up stepped Paqueta, who up until then was having a quiet game, to calmly slot away the penalty. This very much changed the dynamic of the game, with the two sides going in level at the break.

In the second-half, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus began to get a stranglehold on the game, causing Cash problems in the Villa back line. By now, the game was a far more even affair. Undoubtedly growing impatient, Unai Emery made a double change with half an hour to go, replacing Ollie Watkins and John McGinn with Jacob Ramsey and Duran. This proved to be a successful strategy, with Ramsey laying the ball onto Duran to score Villa's second goal with 11 minutes left to play.

West Ham Stats Aston Villa 51% Possession 49% 3 Shots on target 3 5 Shots off target 5 1 Yellow cards 1 1 Corner kicks 2

Match Highlights

To follow...

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Alphonse Areola - 6/10

Looked beaten when Leon Baily appeared to have rounded him, but overall did relatively well.

RB - Vladimír Coufal - 6/10

Didn't get as forward as much as Emerson, but a solid enough showing.

CB - Max Kilman - 6/10

The former Wolves man's passed his West Ham Premier League debut with a fairly solid performance. Unfortunate to lose the tie.

CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos - 6/10

Had to remain vigilant in the first half as Villa dominated the game. Relatively solid throughout.

LB - Emerson - 6/10

Got forward and registered one of the home side's two shots on target in the first half. His influence dwindled as proceedings went on.

DM - Guido Rodriguez - 6/10

Solid, but unspectacular performance from the defender.

CM - Lucas Paqueta - 6/10

The Brazilian was having a quiet game until called upon to put away West Ham's penalty before half-time.

CM - Tomas Soucek - 6/10

Brought down by Matty Cash for a penalty, Soucek used his physicality and determination to get him through this game.

RW - Jarrod Bowen - 6/10

Maybe not the England international's greatest game, but battled on regardless.

LW - Mohammed Kudus - 7/10

Got forward and caused some problems for Matty Cash, showing great skill and verve - a bright spark for West Ham and their best player.

CF - Michail Antonio - 6/10

Once again, Antonio utilised his strength and experience up front for West Ham in a physical, if unrewarded performance.

Sub - Niclas Fullkrug - 6/10

The German international made his much anticipated West Ham debut and nearly got his side a late equaliser.

Sub - Crysencio Summerville - 5/10

Thrown on for the final 17 minutes, but failed to make much of an impact.

Sub - James Ward-Prowse - 6/10

Came on with 16 minutes left and delivered a few set pieces.

Sub - Danny Ings - 5/10

Thrown on with five minutes left, but unable to convert his one half chance.

Sub - Jean-Clair Todibo - 5/10

Put on with Ings late on, but didn't have much time to make an impact.

Related Arsenal 2-0 Wolves: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Arsenal overcame Wolves in their 2024/25 Premier League opener thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK - Emiliano Martinez - 6/10

Wasn't able to use his penalty saving prowess to deny Lucas Paqueta in the first half. Shakey at other points too.

RB - Matty Cash - 5/10

Hotly disputed the penalty he was adjudged to have conceded in the first half.

CB - Pau Torres - 6/10

A relatively solid performance from the Villa defender.

CB - Ezri Konsa 6/10

As ever, Konsa contested each ball and showed why he is now an Aston Villa regular.

LB - Lucas Digne - 5/10

Was not able to show enough quality when getting forward to help his team.

DM - Amadou Onana - 7/10

Was served up a debut goal on a plate by Youri Tielemans

CM - Youri Tielemans - 8/10

Showed his quality in the first half at a time when Villa should have put the game to bed, he weathered the West Ham storm and stamped his authority on the game.

CM - John McGinn - 6/10

Continued to evade the opposition for pockets of space without setting the game alight.

RW - Leon Bailey - 6/10

Looked lively in the first half, but was unable to convert a good chance to put Villa two nil up.

LW - Morgan Richards - 5/10

A relatively quiet game for the attacking player.

CF - Ollie Watkins - 5/10

Always lurking, ready and waiting for a goal-scoring opportunity, but unable to convert the half chances that came his way.

Sub - Jacob Ramsey - 6/10

Wasn't able to have a sufficient impact in the 28 minutes he played in until he laid on the winner for Jhon Duran.

Sub - Jhon Duran - 7/10

Came on with 28 minutes left with Ramsey and had a decent chance to win the game for Villa, before hitting the winner with 11 minutes to go.

Sub - Jaden Philogene-Bidace - 5/10

Entered the action with 16 minutes to go. Looked decent at points.

Sub - Ian Maatsen - 6/10

Got forward late on and was involved in the winning goal.

Sub - Kosta Nedeljkovic - 5/10

Made a late entrance into the game, but the eight minutes were not enough for him to make any mark.

Related Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Liverpool overcame Ipswich Town as the Arne Slot era started with a win.

Man of the match - Youri Tielemans

The Belgium international showed his class in the first-half as Villa threatened to run riot and put the game well and truly to bed before the break. Then as West Ham got a foot hold in the game, he once again stamped his authority on the match.

His vision to create a pass or play were pivotal in this game and will be very important for Aston Villa as they look to compete in both the Premier League and the Champions League. His play enabled Villa to get the edge in the game and be deserving winners of this opening contest of the season.