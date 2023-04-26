David Moyes was furious with referee Chris Kavanagh following West Ham's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Lucas Paqueta had opened the scoring for the Hammers with a brilliantly worked goal, only for Cody Gakpo to equalise soon after with another impressive effort.

In the second half, Liverpool then took the lead when Joel Matip headed home from an Andy Robertson cross.

But with the Irons trailing heading into stoppage time, Moyes believed his side should have had a penalty when Thiago handled the ball in the box.

Yet, amid incessant appeals from West Ham's players, Kavanagh waved play on and despite a VAR review allegedly taking place, the referee was not asked to consult the pitchside monitor.

In the end, Jurgen Klopp's side held on for all three points and Moyes did not hold back on his feelings after the final whistle.

VIDEO: Thiago appears to handle ball in the box vs West Ham

David Moyes' furious post-match interview

Moyes was spotted confronting the officials after the game and he did not hold back when speaking to reporters about the incident.

"It’s a penalty kick. The player lunges in the box which is different from a slip or trying to break your fall," Moyes told BT Sport.

“When you’re lunging in the box and you know your arm is out, it’s a penalty kick, yeah."

Asked if Kavanagh had explained why the penalty wasn't given, Moyes responded: "No, are you joking?"

But the West Ham boss was not finished there. The Scot then proceeded to ask the interviewer: "Do you think that would have been given at Anfield, what do you think?"

While the reporter declined to comment, Moyes elaborated further in his press conference.

“The hardest thing to take is the disrespect from VAR, that VAR wouldn’t have at least said to the referee, ‘this might be worth having a look’."

Check out Moyes' interview below:

VIDEO: David Moyes goes in on officials after West Ham lose to Liverpool

Will West Ham avoid relegation?

Despite the defeat, West Ham sit in 14th place and remain five points safe from relegation as it stands.

But Moyes' side do face a tricky run-in, with fixtures against Manchester United and Manchester City still to come.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have boosted their hopes of securing a Europa League spot.

Klopp's team are level on points with Tottenham, but are above the north London side on goal difference.