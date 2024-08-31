Manchester City continued their winning start to the 2024/25 campaign with a 2-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday night. A second consecutive hat-trick from Erling Haaland sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola's side, while an own goal from Ruben Dias offered the Hammers a brief lifeline, but ultimately proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Despite the home side actually getting off to a promising start, they quickly found themselves behind after just 10 minutes. After Bernardo Silva dispossessed Lucas Paqueta in a dangerous area, the Portuguese star played Erling Haaland through on goal and the forward made the Hammers pay.

From there, Pep Guardiola's men took control and Kevin De Bruyne almost doubled their lead seven minutes later when he curled an effort from just inside the penalty box, but his strike crashed off of the right-hand post. Minutes later and West Ham found an equaliser after Jarrod Bowen whipped a ball into the City area and it bounced off of Ruben Dias and snuck past Ederson.

City bounced back shortly after, though, with another Haaland strike. After some intricate play around the West Ham area, Rico Lewis played the ball to the forward and he just let loose with a fierce effort that sailed past Areola. The second half was a much quieter affair. Mohammed Kudus came close to equalising for Julen Lopetegui's men after a fast-break, but his shot ricocheted off the woodwork and Haaland bagged his third of the game with less than 10 minutes remaining to secure yet another hat-trick and City held on to take all three points back to Manchester.

West Ham Stats Manchester City 32% Possession 68% 2 Shots on target 8 5 Shots off target 9 3 Yellow cards 2 0 Red cards 0 2 Corner kicks 11

West Ham Player Ratings

GK - Alphonse Areola - 5/10

Was no match for Haaland in the first half and was then replace during the break having picked up a knock.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Had his moments against Grealish down the flank, but the City man came out on top on multiple occasions.

CB - Max Kilman - 5/10

Had the unenviable task of trying to contain Haaland alongside his fellow West Ham defenders, but couldn't get it done.

CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos - 5/10

Clumsy on the ball and gave away possession in a really dangerous area.

LB - Emerson - 5/10

Struggled to keep up with Doku.

CM - Edson Alvarez - 5/10

Couldn't quite keep up with City's midfield and often found himself overrun.

CM - Guido Rodriguez - 5/10

Lopetegui played two holding midfielders to try and keep City quiet in the middle of the park, but it didn't quite work and Rodriguez often found himself chasing shadows.

AM - Lucas Paqueta - 4/10

An uncharacteristic mistake from the midfielder allowed City to score their opener and he never quite got back into the game. Struggled to make any sort of impression.

RW - Jarrod Bowen - 7/10

Showed great skill and intelligence to beat Rico Lewis down the right and then whip a ball into the City area, resulting in the Dias own goal.

ST - Michail Antonio - 6/10

Showed hints of that blistering pace that has made him such a nuisance at times, but those moments were few and far between.

LW - Mohammed Kudus - 6/10

Didn't have much to do, but when called upon, looked electric. Sparked a magnificent counterattack that almost saw him equalise for West Ham, but his effort struck the woodwork.

Sub - Lukasz Fabianski - 6/10

Replaced Areola at half time, but didn't have to do much.

Sub - Vladimir Coufal - 6/10

Couldn't make an impact after he was brought on for the final 20 minutes.

Sub - Niclas Fullkrug - 6/10

Brought on to find an equaliser in the final 20 minutes, but failed to do so.

Sub - Tomas Soucek - 6/10

Surprisingly left out of the starting lineup after his goal last time out, but came off the bench late in the game and had a solid opportunity to level things, but fluffed his lines.

Sub - Crysencio Summerville - N/A

Came on with less than five minutes remaining and didn't have chance to do anything of note.

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 6/10

Was unfortunate to concede from Dias' own goal but had very little to do outside of that moment.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Aside from a couple of shaky moments, looked solid at the back. Handled Antonio well.

CB - Ruben Dias - 5/10

Will feel hard done by with the own goal, but made the decision to put a challenge in and it cost him.

CB - Josko Gvardiol - 6/10

Quiet evening for the Croatian.

CM - Rico Lewis - 7/10

Despite not playing in his natural position, the youngster was solid and set up Haaland for his second of the evening.

CM - Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

The former Chelsea man flew under the radar, but didn't put a foot wrong for Guardiola's side as they continued their winning start to the season.

RW - Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Had a fine showing. Peeled away from his defender with ease on multiple occasions.

AM - Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

Was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet with an effort in the first half that struck the woodwork. Ran the show at times for City.

AM - Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Showed great fight and intelligence to steal the ball close to West Ham's area and set up Haaland for City's opening goal.

LW - Jack Grealish - 7/10

It was a very lively performance from the Englishman, who constantly looked capable of making something happen.

ST - Erling Haaland - 10/10

It took the Norwegian just 10 minutes to continue his incredible start to the season. On the half-hour mark, he doubled his tally with an incredible strike that gave Areola no chance.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, he bagged his third to record a remarkable second hat-trick in a row and seal the win for City.

Sub - Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Serviceable appearance off the bench from the returning hero. Didn't do anything to stand out, though.

Sub - Matheus Nunes - 6/10

Replaced Grealish with less than 20 minutes left in the game, but - thanks in large part to his side's dominance - didn't have to do too much.

Sub - Nathan Ake - N/A

Came on with less than five minutes remaining and didn't have chance to do anything of note.

Sub - Kyle Walker - N/A

Came on with less than five minutes remaining and didn't have chance to do anything of note.

Man of the Match - Erling Haaland

The forward has started this season in absolutely blistering form and things were no different in this game. His two goals in the first half set City on their way to victory, and his third in the closing stages sealed a back-to-back hat-trick, but he did far more than just find the back of the net. His link-up play, pressing and ball carrying were all top-notch throughout the match.

He's now scored seven times in the Premier League this season and considering we're only three games into the campaign, that's some pretty absurd output.