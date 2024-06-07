Highlights West Ham could spend over £100m this summer.

West Ham are lining up a summer of spending, Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

New manager Julen Lopetegui arrives in a period of change that could see the club spend over £100 million during the transfer window. The Hammers are looking to sign two defenders, a central midfielder, and a striker - with all being deemed key to a big squad revamp.

The eye-catching figure of £100 million may even rise, according to Jones, depending on which players are sold. The early signs are this could be a fun transfer window for the London Stadium residents.

Defence and Midfield

Irons looking to bolster their backline

West Ham have been taking on a fast yet thoughtful approach in the transfer market this summer. They have already made early attempts to land centre-back Fabricio Bruno - although their move for the Flamengo defender has since collapsed - and are continuing to work in Brazil in a bid to find an exciting wide player.

The Hammers have also been linked with Max Kilman, who played under Lopetegui at Wolves, as Kurt Zouma’s new central defensive partner. West Ham are on the lookout for two defenders, so expect more links to emerge regarding their backline throughout the summer. In midfield, West Ham are believed to be close to signing Brazilian Luis Guilherme.

Jones reported that West Ham may dig into the Championship for options in defence and midfield as they look to find a balance between bringing in proven talent and developing their own players.

En-Nesyri wanted up front

Ivan Toney is also under consideration

West Ham appear particularly keen on bringing in a new centre-forward this summer as Jones reflected on a number of targets up top. Sevilla's Moroccan figurehead Youssef En-Nesyri is being made available, and there is lots of interest in trying to bring him in. The situation will be helped by the fact that Lopetegui managed the 6 ft 2 hitman in Seville, as the side won the Europa League in the 2019–20 season.

Also under West Ham's watchful eye are Serhou Guirassy and Brentford's Ivan Toney. Guirassy currently has a €17.5 million (£14.9 million) release clause in his contract, and after coming off the back of a fine Bundesliga season he has drawn interest from AC Milan as well as Borussia Dortmund.

2023-24 league stats of West Ham's strike targets Statistic Youssef En-Nesyri Serhou Guirassy Ivan Toney Matches Played 33 28 17 Goals 16 28 4 Assists 2 3 2 Expected Goals (xG) 10.8 20.8 6.0 Non-penalty goals expected (npxG) 10.0 17.6 6.0 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 1.3 6.6 1.5 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 22 90 39 Goal-Creating Actions (GCA) 8 13 6

All in all, it looks like it could be a summer of significant change at the London Stadium as West Ham welcome a new manager and seemingly a host of new signings. But the Irons have been here before; the club brought in lots of bodies under the likes of Manuel Pellegrini and Slaven Bilic, without ever really raising the quality of the side, and both managerial spells ended up being disappointingly short-lived.

Crucial to this summer's spending will be bringing in players that elevate the squad, without bloating it, that can quickly gel with what West Ham already have.

