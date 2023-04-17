Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has explained why Declan Rice wasn't penalised for handball in the build-up to West Ham being awarded a penalty vs Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal blew a two-goal lead against the Irons at the London Stadium, but some Gunners fans were left feeling disgruntled by the decision to award the Hammers a spot-kick in the first half.

After goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard inside 10 minutes, Mikel Arteta's side were in cruise control heading towards the break.

But when Declan Rice intercepted Thomas Partey's stray pass, the West Ham captain fed the ball into the feet of Lucas Paqueta, who was brought down by Gabriel.

While VAR checked the incident and advised David Coote to stay with his original decision, replays appear to show the ball striking Rice's hand when he dispossessed Partey.

This has left some Arsenal supporters seething – especially given that West Ham may never have gone on to claim a point had the penalty not been awarded.

Gallagher explains why Rice wasn't penalised

Yet, speaking on Sky Sports, retired referee Gallagher explained why he felt Coote made the correct decision and the reason VAR was unable to overrule him.

Addressing Gabriel's foul on Paqueta, Gallagher said: "I think once he slides in like that, he has to get the ball. He doesn't get the ball and the referee has the perfect position. For me, it's a penalty.

"Somebody said they thought Paqueta went down too easily, but the defender is never going to get that ball. So the defender shouldn't be making that challenge."

As for the Rice handball, Gallagher also sided with the officials and clarified the exact ruling.

"The thing with this – does it come off his hip onto his arm? Not sure.

"If it strikes his arm, the referee has to decide if it's deliberate. The referee thinks no, so play carries on.

"It didn't lead directly to a goal, so therefore it can't be ruled out for that.

"[Instead] it led to a penalty – so they have to be convinced it was a deliberate handball - David Coote said it wasn't a deliberate handball, so that's the overriding factor."

VIDEO: Dermot Gallagher explains why Declan Rice wasn't penalised for handball

Are Arsenal's title chances over?

Having once had an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, the Gunners have now dropped four points in their last two games.

It means the door is now open for Manchester City, who will have the title in their hands if they beat Arsenal at the Etihad on April 26.

However, Arteta's side would remain in the ascendency if they can hold Pep Guardiola's team a draw or better.

It's shaping up to be one of the biggest games in Premier League history and one that could be remembered for years to come.