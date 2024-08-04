Highlights West Ham enter a new era with Julen Lopetegui replacing David Moyes as manager.

It's almost time for the first kick-off of the 24/25 Premier League season.

With just a matter of weeks to go until the first touch is taken, many have begun drawing up their predictions for those who are set to do battle in the world's most-watched league.

From a pending title clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, the hope of a return to life for Manchester United and Chelsea, and all the way down to the relegation shootouts predicted for the likes of Brentford and newcomers Ipswich Town, there are plenty of stories and talking points for fans and pundits alike to sink their teeth into as they piece together their guesswork as to what lies in store for those in the English top flight.

One of those such teams generating intrigue are West Ham United. Fresh off the departure of David Moyes and stepping into the brave unknown with reputable boss Julen Lopetegui, what lies in store for the Hammers this season will be an interesting tale to watch unfold.

West Ham 23/24 review

The Hammers finished mid-table with a Europa League quarter-final run

West Ham's 23/24 season was somewhat of a mixed bag.

They won exactly the same number of Premier League games as they lost (14), split by ten draws, to finish in a more than respectable, if underwhelming after recent successes, 9th position.

Their run to the quarter-final of the Europa League, following a wonderful Conference League winning run in 22/23, was thrilling, being bettered at their last hurdle only by Bayer Leverkusen.

Two wins from their final 10 Premier League matches killed off their chances of breaking their way back into a European qualifying position, with Manchester United (by way of the FA Cup) and Chelsea (by the league) making their way there instead.

West Ham 24/25 preview

Hammers optimism likely to run high

With Moyes having departed after his successful career at the London Stadium, and with the fresh ideas of Lopetegui making their way through the entrance door, it's a new era in east London.

Lopetegui's one singular taste of Premier League life came at Wolverhampton Wanderers. With the side flirting with the less glamorous end of the table for the early stages of the season, Wolves had parted ways with Bruno Lage in favour of the Spaniard, who guided the club to a decent-enough 13th-place finish.

Whilst West Ham aren't quite in need of as much dire reinforcement, they certainly would not say no to an improvement just strong enough to get them back into Europe. Though early teething issues may become apparent for Lopetegui, there's a good chance that, with time, he may get them there.

He'll be boosted by the arrivals of some fresh faces at the London Stadium, with the likes of Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme likely to be soon joined by Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Füllkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the coming weeks.

West Ham 24/25 odds and predictions

We expect The Hammers to improve, but fall short of Europe

Top Scorer - Jarrod Bowen

This one will come as little surprise.

Of everyone in the West Ham squad, Jarrod Bowen is the perennial star man in the side. Fresh off of his major tournament debut with England, the former Hull City man topped the Hammers' scoring charts, as well as having the most direct goal involvements in the side as well (16 goals, six assists).

What's more, only three players in the entire Premier League (Haaland 18, Foden/Watkins 16) managed to find the net from open play more than Bowen (14), carving him out as one of the Premier League's most underrated hitmen.

After recovering from a rather disappointing 22/23 campaign to roar back into form last season, a price of 4/7 seems sensible enough to back.

Prediction: Jarrod Bowen top team goalscorer (4/7)

Final Finish - 8th

With an exciting appointment such as Lopetegui, we expect West Ham to improve their final standing from last season, with a small rise to eighth place.

The lack of a European distraction may take them further still, but with Lopetegui taking on his first full season in charge of a Premier League side, we think a small improvement is progress enough.

Prediction: West Ham to finish in the top half (6/5)

Big Shout - West Ham to Reach the League Cup final

It may sound bold, but we expect West Ham to improve in many areas across the course of this season.

They were soundly beaten by Liverpool at the quarter-final stage last season, but the extra freshness brought about by the lack of Europe this year may revitalise them into a cup-contending team. The Hammers can beat anyone on their day - but can they find enough 'days' to make it to the first final of the domestic season? It's a long-shot, but 20/1 represents decent odds.

Prediction: West Ham to reach the League Cup final (20/1)

All stats from SofaScore, all odds from bet365, correct as of 31/7/24, 16:30 GMT