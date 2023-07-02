West Ham United are looking for their new Declan Rice and it could be Bristol City's Alex Scott, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers are interested in signing the 19-year-old as their captain closes in on a switch to Arsenal.

West Ham transfer news — Alex Scott

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are weighing up a move for Scott, who could cost them £25m.

The east London club need to bring in at least one new midfielder this summer to replace the outgoing Rice.

Earlier this week, multiple outlets, including The Athletic, reported that Arsenal had agreed a £105m deal with West Ham to sign the England international.

The same website claims that Manchester City were also keen on Rice before pulling out of the race for the 24-year-old.

What has Dean Jones said about Alex Scott, Declan Rice and West Ham?

Jones says Scott is one player who could come in to help fill the void Rice's exit will leave in David Moyes' team and believes he can become a Premier League star at the London Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The saga is over and now West Ham are looking for their new Declan Rice. They will sign two midfielders with the right level of experience and quality to go straight in at the beginning of the season, but also they are interested in players that can make a big breakthrough with them. In that sense, one that really interests them is Alex Scott at Bristol City.

"He’s got huge potential. He’d be a player the fans can really get behind and watch grow, similar really to how they have with Rice on this stage. He’s only 19 and I think his £25m price tag is considered a little too high right now, but if they can find a way around that, they could have a new gem on their hands that grows into a Premier League star."

Can Alex Scott replace Declan Rice?

Alone, probably not. Scott is just a teenager and has not even played in the Premier League yet. Perhaps he could eventually become Rice's heir, but he may need a bit of help before then as he adapts to the English top flight.

In terms of who else could come in and offer Scott that support, West Ham have been linked with Fulham star Joao Palhinha as well.

According to the MailOnline, the Hammers also view him as a potential successor to Rice.

The Portugal international could be ideal for Moyes after making the most tackles in the Premier League last season (147), as per FBref.