West Ham United boss David Moyes now has a plethora of attacking talent at his disposal and journalist Paul Brown has suggested what Said Benrahma will need to do to become a regular, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Since the new campaign got underway, the 28-year-old has sharply fallen out of favour under Moyes’ watch and has only played one full 90 minute match thus far.

By their domestic standards from 2022/23, those of a West Ham persuasion will be over the moon with their start to the new term. Having played six games already, the east Londoners have won three, drawn one and lost the other two, which were to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Besides from that, they have defeated Chelsea and high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion with the outcome being 3-1 on both occasions. They were blessed with the ability to spend big over the summer months thanks to the £105m they pocketed from the Declan Rice sale. Spending just shy of £120m, per Transfermarkt, Mohammed Kudus was their marquee arrival.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

Kudus, who reportedly pockets £90k-a-week at his current employers, signed from Ajax in the summer transfer window for a fee of £38m. Praised for his versatility, the Ghanaian can play in an array of roles across the front line and, despite his sluggish start to life in England, there has been glimpses of promise, especially in European competition. His exciting introduction to proceedings has restricted time on the pitch for the likes of Benrahma, however.

The Algerian forward joined the club on a five-year deal from Brentford in 2020 after recording 30 goals and 27 assists in his 94-game career at the Bees. MailOnline reported the Hammers forked out £30m for his services after impressing in England’s second tier. His return in front of goal since the move to West Ham has been less fruitful, however, as in 139 games in the synonymous claret and blue, he has scored 24 goals and provided a further 19 assists.

Said Benrahma needs run of consistency to woo David Moyes - Paul Brown

On the current state of play surrounding Benrahma’s constrained game time, journalist Brown suggests that it is now in the hands of the winger to change Moyes’ mind. He insists he will need to find some sort of consistency in his performances in order to dislodge another member of the team from their position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I think if you’re Said Benrahma, you should be spurred on really. It should show you that you are going to need to find some consistency and perform every week to stay in this team. And I think that raises standards across the board. “It’s not just Benrahma who should be worried about the fact that players like Mohamed Kudus are coming to the club, I think it lifts everyone when you bring in players of quality and the squad has a bit more depth now than it did last season.”

Said Benrahma could be on West Ham United’s chopping board next summer

On the back of their imperious Europa Conference League win last campaign, Moyes and his players will be keen to continue winning games and competing on as many fronts as physically possible, which may involve moving on players deemed surplus to requirements.

In the summer, while the club were eyeing a move for former Leicester City ace Harvey Barnes, The Guardian reported that Benrahama, alongside outcast duo Pablo Fornals and Maxwel Cornet were among the potential summer departees. Saying that, having the Europa League to juggle alongside domestic football, an increase in minutes may eventually come for Benrahma.

The Algerian wizard is adored by the Hammers faithful and showed his goalscoring exploits when relied upon last season by notching 12 goals and five assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, but may be offloaded in the foreseeable future to free up space and funds in order to sanction other arrivals.

Said Benrahma vs West Ham United forwards - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Shot-Creating Actions Key Passes Pass Completion (%) Michail Antonio 2.6 1 2.01 0.4 62.5% Lucas Paqueta 0.34 6.27 2.56 1.36 77% Jarrod Bowen 2.5 1.83 2.67 0.67 70.2% Said Benrahma 5 4.12 3.85 1.76 74.4% All statistics per FBRef

West Ham: Next five fixtures

To kick off their 2023/24 Carabao Cup campaign, they travel up north to face Lincoln City, who currently are in 13th place in League One. It’ll be a chance for Moyes to rotate squad members ahead of a tightly packed schedule.

Premier League action then resumes for the capital club against relegation zone dwellers Sheffield United before heading overseas to meet German side Freiburg, who also won their first Europa League group stage match. After reigning triumph in Europe last time out, the club will be keen to emulate their success on a bigger scale this season.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa, who will both be stern tests, are next on the agenda for them as they look to continue impressing in the Premier League. Despite not being utilised as much as he would've first hoped in 2023/23, the busy schedule ahead for his side may mean he will be given ample opportunity to shine and prove his worth as a regular.