West Ham United are looking for a sporting director and Lee Dykes and Tiago Pinto are two candidates on the club’s list of potential role holders, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Mark Noble set to leave the role unoccupied, the Hammers will look to appoint someone as soon as possible so they can enjoy a positive transfer market.

West Ham news – sporting director

The Guardian recently reported that, in an attempt to fix transfer shortcomings, West Ham are set to appoint a new sporting director.

The report states that potential candidates have been identified, and that list includes Michael Edwards of Liverpool, Monaco’s Paul Mitchell, and Lee Dykes, who currently works for fellow London club Brentford.

West Ham cult hero Noble came through the academy and was appointed as sporting director and returned to the club in the new year.

Now, however, Football Insider has reported that the 36-year-old is set to quit his role, leaving it vacant for a new face to join the behind-the-scenes team in east London.

West Ham endured a turgid season in the Premier League, finishing 14th just six points adrift of the relegation spots. The upcoming transfer window will be integral to how they bolster the squad and replace the inevitable departure of Declan Rice.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT Arsenal are among the teams expected to lodge a bid for the West Ham captain, and having an experienced sporting director will help their transfer proceedings go swimmingly.

What did Alex Crook say about West Ham and their potential sporting directors?

When asked about links to Paul Mitchell, Crook dismissed those and instead highlighted two candidates as potential favourites to fulfil the now vacant role.

Though, he did mention that David Moyes’ future may be up in the air if a new sporting director were to be appointed.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said on Mitchell: “I think he touts himself for a lot of jobs to honest. He definitely touted himself for Chelsea.

"The two names I was given were [Tiago] Pinto and [Lee] Dykes of Brentford with Pinto being the favourite, but what would that mean for David Moyes? Once they appoint a sporting director, you’d imagine they’d want to bring in their own manager.”

Is David Moyes position as manager safe?

Scottish boss Moyes returned to West Ham back in 2019 to embark on his second spell at the club but has endured his worst full season to date.

His 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns were undeniably better, placing 6th and 7th, respectively. West Ham have become a different entity in Europe, however, and have themselves a Europa Conference League final in Prague to look forward to.

Should his side be pick up a piece of silverware, they may continue to place confidence in the 60-year-old, though his position would be in jeopardy if they suffer on the big stage.

According to The Guardian, the east London-based outfit are “increasingly likely” to keep hold of Moyes as they look to avoid flirting with relegations heading into next season.

Journalist Dean Jones also told GIVEMESPORT that he was under the impression that Moyes will continue in his role as head coach, with his European run saving his skin.

It seems as if his post is safe for the time being, but the club’s subpar domestic finish will have his job left hanging by a thread and the hope of improvements next season may determine his future at the club.