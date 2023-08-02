West Ham United would be making a 'very special' signing if they secured the services of Hakan Calhanoglu, even if transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT there could be an obstacle preventing them from completing the deal.

David Moyes has been left frustrated with his club's transfer business so far, as the Hammers are the only Premier League side yet to confirm a new signing.

West Ham United transfer news - Hakan Calhanoglu

The last competitive match Calhanoglu played in was the Champions League final against Manchester City, making him an unlikely transfer target for West Ham this summer.

Alas, according to reports from Italy, the Turkish international is viewed as a realistic candidate to sign for the east London outfit during the current transfer window.

It's suggested Calhanoglu could be subject to a bid from West Ham, who are looking to bolster their options following the £105 million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The report states a figure of £42 million could be enough to tempt a cash-strapped Inter Milan into sanctioning a sale.

Of course, West Ham's recent Europa Conference League triumph ensured they would be competing in European competition next season, as Moyes prepares his side for another campaign in the Europa League.

As a result of their continental success, West Ham will enter at the group stage in Pot One, making progression throughout the competition another likely scenario.

It means the Hammers remain an attractive prospect for Europe's top talent to sign for, even if transfer insider Jones believes the capital club still have a gigantic obstacle preventing this deal from advancing quickly.

What has Dean Jones said about West Ham and Hakan Calhanoglu?

When quizzed on the latest regarding Calhanoglu's proposed move to the London Stadium, Jones admitted the dynamic midfielder is content with staying in Italy, despite the recent Serie A exodus.

On the Germany-born star, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Calhanoglu would be a great signing but this really feels like West Ham fishing out of their depth because this is one of the few players I really can not see leaving Inter Milan this summer.

"Maybe it comes as part of the fact Inter want to sign Gianluca Scamacca, I’m not sure, but I just find it hard to see that this kind of deal can happen - especially with the way West Ham’s transfer business is going.

"It would be very special if it did come through though."

What's next for West Ham United?

Regardless of what happens with the Calhanoglu deal, it hasn't been a successful window for the Hammers, as the east Londoners have suffered a number of transfer set backs.

Man City youngster Carlos Borges was said to be close to agreeing a move to the Conference League winners, with a fee of £14 million having been agreed for the teenager.

Borges has been one of the standout performers in the City academy, with the Portuguese youth international being tipped for a successful career in European football.

But, in an update from Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday evening, Ajax swooped in ahead of West Ham to hijack the deal, with Borges now looking like he's Amsterdam-bound.

What's more, the hunt for midfield reinforcements also looks set to continue for West Ham, after hopes of landing James Ward-Prowse were slashed.

It's reported that West Ham have offered Southampton a final offer of £30 million for the midfield gem - a bid the Saints are expected to reject.