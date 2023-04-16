West Ham United's owners could have their heads turned by the recently-sacked Brendan Rodgers, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Rodgers - who won the FA Cup in 2021 - was let go of by Leicester City earlier this month and Brown believes the Northern Irish manager would be a strong fit at the London Stadium.

West Ham United transfer news - Brendan Rodgers

Despite floating in and around the relegation places for much of the campaign, West Ham have decided to stick with Moyes in charge.

It has come after a turbulent season that has seen the Hammers thrown into the relegation dogfight, while also competing for a European trophy.

Following consecutive top-seven finishes in the Premier League, West Ham have been somewhat of a permanent fixture in Europe the previous two seasons, having reached the quarter-finals on both occasions.

Beaten by eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt at the last four stage of the Europa League last season, West Ham currently finds themselves locked in a tense Europa Conference League quarter-final against Belgian side Gent.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that if Moyes guides West Ham to Premier League survival, while also winning a European trophy, the Scotsman would go down as one of the club's all-time greatest managers.

However, there are now suggestions that Moyes could be replaced at the end of the campaign, regardless of how their season ends.

What has Paul Brown said about Rodgers to West Ham?

Admitting Moyes' future at the London Stadium was under threat, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT that he could envisage Rodgers enjoying success with West Ham.

On the former Leicester boss, Brown said: "I still think that the plan really for West Ham is to try and stick it out with David Moyes and see if he can turn things around next season.

"But I just feel like Brendan Rodgers is the one name who's now out there that might turn their heads a bit and might change things for the owners.”

Who else is in the running to replace Moyes at West Ham?

Should West Ham's hierarchy take the plunge and sack Moyes before the start of next season, Rodgers isn't the only name being linked with a London Stadium switch.

Michael Carrick, who is currently in charge of Championship side Middlesbrough, is being considered for the West Ham job, a report in the Daily Mirror suggests.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder spent five years at West Ham in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the Hammers said to be eyeing up his services.

Having impressed while at Middlesbrough and with automatic promotion still a distinct possibility, it's clear to see why Carrick is catching the attention of the West Ham board.