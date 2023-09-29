West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd could develop into a 'worry' for David Moyes, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed to GIVEMESPORT what he needs to do to turn his form around.

Aguerd has been a regular for the Hammers since joining the club, but a recent string of mistakes has some questioning his quality.

West Ham United latest news - Nayef Aguerd

There hasn't been much for West Ham fans to complain about in the last few months, with last season's Europa Conference League winners having initially carried their strong form over to the current campaign. One of the mainstays in that Conference League-winning side was, of course, Aguerd.

The Morocco international joined from Stade Rennes last summer, with the move costing West Ham a hefty £30 million in transfer fees. It would prove a worthwhile purchase, as after recovering from an ankle injury in the early part of the campaign, the £50,000-per-week earner went on to feature 30 times for the east Londoners, including playing 90 minutes in the final against Fiorentina.

However, so far this season, it's been a different story for the 27-year-old, whose performances have been littered with mistakes. Aguerd picked up a soft red card in the recent win over Chelsea, with the defender getting booked twice in foolish fashion, before being at fault for the penalty West Ham conceded during the weekend defeat to Liverpool.

Committing uncharacteristic clumsy errors, Aguerd has unsurprisingly been met with plenty of criticism - something which could cost him his place in the Hammers starting-11.

What has Paul Brown said about Nayef Aguerd and West Ham United?

Speaking during an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown admitted that Aguerd's form could represent a problem for Moyes, if it isn't rectified soon. However, the reliable reporter also believes that this dip is only temporary, with the ex-Rennes man expected to get back up to speed soon:

“I think it would be a worry if he carries on making those kinds of mistakes for any length of time. But I don't think he's suddenly in danger of having a massive dip in form. “He's been a fairly consistent performer for West Ham since he came in and Moyes knows his centre-backs. I think if he had any doubts about Aguerd he wouldn't hesitate to drop him. “The fact that he's playing him suggests that he still has faith in him. I don't think it's anything really to worry about too much for West Ham fans. I think his form will improve and I think he’ll still be an important player for them this year.”

What are West Ham United's other options in central defence?

Part of the reason why Aguerd may be afforded time to see it out is because the options behind him in the West Ham squad aren't up to scratch themselves. Aguerd sat out West Ham's recent Europa League win over Backa Topola, in which fellow central defender Angelo Ogbonna was at fault for the Serbian side's opening goal.

Elsewhere in the east Londoners squad, Konstantinos Mavropanos could be the man to take minutes off Aguerd, if his performances don't improve. The former Arsenal man joined West Ham as part of a £20 million deal from Stuttgart in the summer, and has so far featured just once for the capital club.

There was an attempt by Moyes to add even more quality in depth to his centre-back roster during the summer transfer window, when the Premier League side chased after England international Harry Maguire. However, despite being out of favour at Old Trafford, a deal wasn't able to be agreed with the Red Devils, meaning Moyes and West Ham were forced to settle with what they've got.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

When will Nayef Aguerd next play for West Ham United?

All eyes will be on Moyes' team selection for the midweek clash against Lincoln City, with the League One outfit West Ham's opponents in the third round of the League Cup. It should present an ideal opportunity for the Scottish coach to rotate his strongest players out of the side, while giving those on the peripheries of the squad a chance to shine. However, should Aguerd be included in the selection, it could be a sign from the manager that he's unhappy with the defender's performances.

Following on from that, West Ham return to Premier League action next weekend, when strugglers Sheffield United visit the London Stadium. Whereas the Hammers' next Europa League group match is away in Germany, with SC Freiburg likely to provide a stern test for the Stratford-based outfit.