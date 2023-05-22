West Ham United target James Ward-Prowse would be a "great signing" at the London Stadium, believes journalist Paul Brown.

The Southampton midfielder has been linked with a move to the Hammers and is likely to be available following the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

West Ham transfer news — James Ward-Prowse

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are ready to make a move for Ward-Prowse this summer.

The outlet states that David Moyes is a long-term admirer of the player and tried to sign him last year.

In terms of how much the 28-year-old could cost, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT in April that Southampton may ask for a £50m fee.

While James Ward-Prowse could be heading to West Ham, Declan Rice could be leaving. As per The Athletic, the Hammers captain remains Arsenal's main target.

What has Paul Brown said about James Ward-Prowse and West Ham?

Brown thinks Ward-Prowse would be a superb addition to West Ham's squad because of his leadership skills and professionalism.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think he's a leader, someone you can rely on, a great trainer, brilliant professional. I think he'd be a great signing for West Ham, and if Rice was to go, that would certainly sugar the pill a little bit."

Would James Ward-Prowse be a great signing for West Ham?

If West Ham do go on to land Ward-Prowse, it could be a terrific piece of business for them.

He's clearly someone Moyes rates, while the Englishman has plenty of experience in the Premier League, making more than 340 appearances in the competition (via Transfermarkt).

On top of that and his leadership skills, Ward-Prowse also brings an incredible threat from set pieces with him.

For example, in total, the England international has scored 17 free-kicks in the Premier League. Simply put, he's a dead-ball specialist.

£50m would be a lot of money for Southampton to ask for following their relegation, while Ward-Prowse wouldn't really be a Rice replacement on paper. He's a different kind of midfielder.

Nevertheless, the Saints captain would still be an excellent addition to West Ham's squad if they can get something done this summer.

Considering all of the above, though, you suspect there'll be a lot of competition for his signature, so the Hammers surely won't get a free run at this. But having secured their Premier League status and with European football possible next season if they win the Europa Conference League, they could end up being one of the favourites to sign Ward-Prowse.