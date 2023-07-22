West Ham United are set to gain an upgrade in defence with the signing of Harry Maguire, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Europa Conference League winners are among the clubs being linked with a move for the out-of-favour Manchester United defender.

West Ham United transfer news - Harry Maguire

With the £100 million fee from Declan Rice's sale to Arsenal set to hit West Ham's bank account in due course, manager David Moyes is eyeing up a shopping spree.

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, the Hammers are locked into negotiations to sign Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

It's claimed West Ham have offered a fee of £11 million for the former Chelsea loanee, with Juventus keen to hold out for a fee closer to £20 million.

While discussions over that deal rumble on behind the scenes, there are further reports linking West Ham with a move for United defender Maguire.

It's claimed by Sky Sports that Maguire is on the capital club's radar, after news broke that Maguire himself was considering his future options.

Maguire took to Twitter over the weekend to explain how United boss Erik ten Hag has stripped him of his captain's duties, amid claims the Red Devils might look to offload him this summer.

As per The Manchester Evening News, Maguire will be allowed to leave United during the summer transfer window, but only if a club matches their valuation.

The report suggests a fee of £50 million is currently being touted for Maguire, who is said to be unsure about what type of role he'll have at the Stretford-based outfit next season.

What has Paul Brown said about Maguire and West Ham?

Recognising the interest from West Ham was genuine, the reliable reporter indicated a successful move for Maguire would represent an improvement on their current options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: "Whether Maguire could come in and be a force in a four-man back four remains to be seen.

“But I do think you'd have to say he's an upgrade on what they've currently got.

“And I think this would be a good deal if they could pull it off.”

What's next for West Ham in the transfer window?

According to The Athletic, Zakaria isn't the only defensive midfield option West Ham are targeting to replace Rice this summer, with Ajax's Edson Alvarez emerging as a target.

It's suggested by the report that the Hammers have been in contact with Ajax about the prospect of a transfer and hold confidence in the possibility of wrapping a deal up for around £40 million.

The Mexican international had been close to signing for Borussia Dortmund, but German reporter Christian Falk recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham were now the most likely to land the midfield anchor.

Elsewhere, a move for James Ward-Prowse is also being considered by the West Ham hierarchy, as Southampton look to cash in on their captain following relegation.

The Daily Mail are reporting West Ham are readying a bid of £20 million, despite Southampton being said to want a figure closer to £40 million instead.