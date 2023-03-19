West Ham United's transfer business has hampered their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers have splashed over £170 million on new talent this season, but could be playing their football in the Championship next time around.

West Ham United transfer news

Putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, Lucas Paquetá became West Ham's most expensive player of all time, joining from Lyon for £51 million.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived with great expectations but has so far failed to live up to the hype.

Having featured in 28 matches across all competitions this season for West Ham, Paquetá hasn't been short of game time, yet his performances have largely gone unnoticed.

As per WhoScored's rankings, Paquetá has an average match rating of 6.80 at this point, suggesting there is plenty of room for improvement.

Summer signings underperforming has been a regular theme of West Ham's season, with Gianluca Scamacca another new arrival that has flattered to deceive.

Scamacca joined the Hammers for an eye-watering £35.5 million in the pre-season, but with a third of the campaign left to play, there are already suggestions he could be on the move away from West Ham.

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge envisaged a "problem" developing with the Italian striker in the near future.

Bridge claimed that West Ham wouldn't be able to "just write it off", meaning they could be left with an unhappy and restless player at the club.

What has Ryan Taylor said about West Ham's transfer business?

Speaking on West Ham's recruitment this season, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted that the signings they had made haven't been the right fit for their squad.

On their transfer business, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I feel like West Ham have made the wrong signings.

"Lucas Paquetá is a great player, but I never saw him being big a hitter at West Ham, to be honest.

"I don't feel like he really suits what they're trying to do. I feel like West Ham are better off signing top Championship players instead.”

What next for David Moyes and West Ham?

Given their precarious position at the bottom of the Premier League table, West Ham's 2023 summer plans will likely be impacted by which league they're playing in next season.

West Ham are currently hovering dangerously above the drop zone, with goal difference the only thing saving them from slipping into the bottom three right now (Flashscore).

Due to Manchester City's participation in the FA Cup quarter-finals, West Ham's next Premier League fixture doesn't come until after the international break, when David Moyes' side face Southampton in a crunch clash.

Following that, a tricky run of April fixtures see the east Londoners come up against Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool.