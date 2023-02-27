West Ham United defender Vladimír Coufal could be forced into the treatment room for a sustained amount of time.

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal could face an extended period out of the side with a heel problem, injury expert Ben Dinnery revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Coufal limped off during West Ham's weekend victory over Nottingham Forest and Dinnery doesn't expect him to return before the midweek clash against Manchester United.

West Ham United injury news - Vladimir Coufal

Following the win over Nottingham Forest, West Ham boss David Moyes told Football London that Coufal's injury was worse than he first thought.

The Scottish manager admitted Coufal had been complaining about a heel problem in the buildup to Saturday's clash, but Moyes didn't think it was much to worry about.

Of course, that came back to bite Moyes and West Ham, as Coufal was forced off with an injury at half-time, being replaced by Aaron Cresswell, before the Hammers went on to net four times in 15 second-half minutes to seal the three points (FotMob).

The result dragged West Ham out of the bottom three, with the east Londoners now a slender two points above the drop zone.

With a dogged relegation scrap to come, which could include the majority of the Premier League's bottom half, Moyes will be hoping key-man Coufal isn't in the treatment room for too long.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Coufal's injury?

Speaking in an interview with GMS about Coufal's knock, injury expert Dinnery hinted the Czech international could be forced out for a number of weeks.

On the 30-year-old, Dinnery told GMS: "In regard to the Coufal one, that was a heel injury. Suffice to say, typically what we've seen from Coufal is that he's a player that when he does pick up a knock or a niggle, he soldiers on.

"He's a fairly robust player who can tolerate a lot of the demands of the game. So, being forced off at half-time and replaced, you just hope that it isn't too bad.

"But given what we know, you suspect that it's not just a knock and there actually is a little bit more to it than that.”

How important is Coufal to West Ham's set-up?

Having featured in 18 of West Ham's 24 Premier League matches this season, it's safe to say Coufal is Moyes' first-choice pick at right-back (Transfermarkt).

The defender has been close to a constant in the West Ham line-up this season and has started the last nine consecutive league games.

While he may not contribute much to West Ham's attack, Coufal is a strong defensive asset, with FBref ranking him inside the top 25% of full-backs for aerials won and interceptions made per 90 minutes.

Should he miss any West Ham matches going forward, it could spell bad news for Moyes and Co., as West Ham look to extend their decade-long stay in the Premier League, while also competing for continental silverware in the Europa Conference League as well.